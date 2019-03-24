Bridge Winners - Feb. 24, 2019
North Port Senior Center
North/South
1st: Marcia Lamphear and John Herrmann; 2nd: Pam Dean and Russ Curtis; 3rd: Donna and George Przybylek; 4th: Tom O'Connell and Glen McGeady; 5th: Helen Norris and Dave Johnson; 6th: Ruth Colman and Pat Lawler.
East/West
1st: Judith Parker and Fred Andraes; 2nd: Leslie Clugston and Robert Heidbrink; 3rd: Albert Shuki and Mike Tichy; 4th: Suzanne Storck and Phil Turcotte; 5th: Carol Alver and Ellie Johnson, 6th: Marie Lelievre and Linda Braun.
Bridge Winners - March 4, 2019
North Port Senior Center
North/South
1st: Mark Anderson and Dave Hanson; 2nd: (Tie) George and Donna Przybylek and Jane Rothshcild and Jean Hanson; 3rd: Doree and Rik Jimison; 4th: Lenore Bumstead and Cathy Saunders
East/West
1st: Mike Tichy and Al Shuki; 2nd: Pam Dean and Russ Curtis; 3rd: Marie Lelievre and Linda Braun; 4th: (Tie) Ann Benmayor and Warren Prince and Ken and Sue Hegemann
