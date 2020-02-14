Venetian
Harmony ChorusVenetian Harmony Chorus invites women who enjoy singing to visit a rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. Monday nights at 2390 Seabrook Ave., Venice. For more information, call 941-480-1480.
Volunteer drivers neededITN SunCoast is Sarasota and Manatee’s nonprofit ride service for people age 60-plus and adults with vision challenges. Help your neighbors maintain their independence by driving. Call 941-364-7530. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided.
Salvation Army’s Walking clubThe Salvation Army’s Walking Club, 1051 Albee Farm Road, meets from 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays except holidays. No fee; walk at your pace. Call 941-484-6227.
Transition VeniceTransition Venice will hold monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave.
Bicycle tour of VeniceThe next Historic Bicycle Ride around Venice will be March 17. Riders, led by Venice Museum manager Harry Klinkhamer and Darlene Culpepper will depart at 10 a.m. from Venice City Hall. Space is limited. RSVP to Culpepper at dculpepper@venicegov.com. Participating riders are required to wear helmets
Sunday Fun DayGolf croquet is available from 3-5 p.m. Sundays at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance.
Women’s Resource CenterWomen’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice. For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: MyWRC.org.
Venice Farmers MarketThe weekly Venice Farmers Market takes place each Saturday morning at Avenue Des Parques next to Venice City Hall. Local farmers, fishermen, bakers, craftsmen, artists and others sell their wares.
Tin Can Sailors meetTin Can Sailors meet at 11 a.m. the second Thursday of every month at the American Legion NO-VEL Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave. and Auburn Road. Tin can sailors are invited to meet for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome. Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For details, contact Merle Garman at 941-408-9704 or mgjr1960@gmail.co.
Venice Art Center coursesVenice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., has a course selection guide. For details or to register for a class, call 941-485-7136; visit: veniceartcenter.com.
Morning walking clubThe Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Volunteer Park near Publix in Venice and completes up to a 2.5-mile walk along Venetian Waterway. Click on “where we meet” at www.veniceWalkabout.org
Historic Spanish PointExplore 5,000 years of history at Historic Spanish Point in Osprey. Walk along Little Sarasota Bay, visit the pioneer cemetery and Mary’s Chapel or see a cutaway midden. Visit historicspanishpoint.org to learn more.
Venice ChoraleThe Venice Chorale provides music education and performance opportunities to singers from fourth grade to post-retirement, and three concerts of premier choral music at the Venice Performing Arts Center every season. Tickets are $20-$25, $5 students and available online at thevenicechorale.org, or at the VPAC box office, in person or by calling 941-218-3779 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Group discounts are available.
Learn Sarasota historySue Blue and her Saturday historic downtown trolley tours are ready to roll. The red trolley leaves at 10 a.m. and returns at noon on Feb. 22, March 14, March 28 and April 4 from Pioneer Park, 1260 12th Street. A ticket to ride is $35 and must be reserved by contacting Linda Garcia at 941-364-9076.
Audubon seeks volunteersVenice Area Audubon Society is seeking volunteers to help instructors to teach second-graders about birds at the Venice Rookery. Field trips run through April. Training will be provided. Those interested or seeking more information can contact Linda Soderquist at 941-270-7994 or linist@hotmail.com.
Twig donationsThe Twig, 826 Pinebrook Road, Venice, welcomes all children in foster, kinship and nonrelative care to shop for clothing and shoes free of charge in a boutique-like environment that is just for them. Monetary donations help pay bills and buy clothing to stock the boutique.
Clothing for children and juniors that is in excellent, new or “like new” condition: clean, freshly washed, less than two years old and free of tears, stains or rips, is accepted on the fourth Monday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m.
Learn how The Twig encourages foster families and see its Wish List at: Facebook: TheTwigCares; Instagram: @thetwigcares; Twitter: @TheTwig316; thetwigcares.com.
Bigs are recruiting
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for boys, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both its community-based and school-based mentoring programs. For more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
ReStore seeks helpers
ReStore in Venice needs volunteers. If you have a few hours per week and want to serve in a fun environment, you can help answer phones and schedule pickups or sort and process donated items. Call Venice ReStore, 941-493-0529.
Open chess play
Play chess at the Venice William H. Jervey Jr. Public Library from 1-5 p.m. every Monday. This social chess club is open to all, beginner to expert. Call Steve, 248-854-9801.
Math tutors needed
Do you have time to help high school students with math classes? Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers to help several high school students in the area of algebra and geometry. Contact John Monley or Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009, or email jmonley@bbbssun.org or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Carrier sailors meet
Carrier sailors meet at American Legion NO-VEL Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. and Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month. All carrier sailors are invited to meet for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome.
Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com.
