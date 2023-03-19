Swinging Bridge

Swinging Bridge playing at Craig’s RV Resort which is seven miles north of Arcadia off U.S. 17.

 Provided by Craig's RV Resort

ARCADIA - A Kentucky native’s longing for the bluegrass music he grew up playing led him to begin inviting pickers and fiddlers to his family’s RV park two decades ago.

Soon, musicians and fans of the Southern string music with its Scots Irish roots began flocking to Craig’s RV Resort.


Craig’s RV Resort owners

Craig’s RV Resort owners Allen and Vicky Wickey host monthly bluegrass weekends.
Highway 41 South

Highway 41 South, from left, Mark Horn, Venice; Donnie Harvey, Brandon; Tammie Dockery, Auburndale; Clint Dockery, Auburndale; David Beaumont, Fort Lonesome.
Under the bluegrass barn at Craig's RV Resort

LEFT: Craig’ RV Resort draws quite a crowd at the end of the month when it hosts bluegrass bands all weekend long. Visitors can even bring instruments and join in during some of the jams.
The JamBand

The JamBand is a popular group during bluegrass weekends at Craig’s RV Resort near Arcadia.
