Broadway Palm reopens with 'The Sound of Music'

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre reopens June 24 with “The Sound of Music.” After months of planning, the theater is thrilled to be able to open their doors once again but had to close again, it announced Wednesday.

FORT MYERS — Out of an abundance of caution and due to the current trend of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rising in the state, Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre postponed the opening of “The Sound of Music” until Wednesday.

After the release of recent numbers, theater administration believes this to be necessary to assure the health and safety of guests, staff members and performers.

All ticket holders for canceled performances of “The Sound of Music” will be contacted and rescheduled for future performances.

