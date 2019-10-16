Broadway Palm’s 2019-20 season includes eight main stage productions, five productions in The Off Broadway Palm, four Children’s Theatre productions and five concerts.
Broadway Palm’s main stage season continues through Aug. 8, 2020. Show prices range from $48 to $80 with group and children’s prices available. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings (no Tuesday evening performances May through October) with selected matinees. The main stage productions include:
"Finding Neverland" continues through Nov. 16 on the man stage.
Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration for his next work until he meets a beautiful widowed mother and her four young sons. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a lot of faith and a little bit of pixie dust, Barrie shares his journey to Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of youth lasts forever.
Based on the Academy Award-winning film of the same name, "Finding Neverland" relates the true story behind the creation of Peter Pan. With the original Beoadway direction and choreography, this production first played the Broadway Palm's sister theater in Pennsylvania. After its run in Fort Myers, this production will embark on a 50-city tour of the United States and Canada.
Sounds of Christmas will play Nov. 22-Dec. 25
This production will remind one and all why this is the most joyous time of the year. You’ll hear more than 30 holiday songs, including "Deck the Halls," "We Wish You A Merry Christmas," "Silent Night," "Jingle Bells," "Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree" and more. Yes, there will be a visit from Santa Claus.
"Grumpy Old Men" takes the main stage Dec. 29-Feb. 8
Based in Minnesota, the musical adaptation of the popular 1993 Warner Bros. film tells the laugh-out-loud story of family, friendship, love and romance. "Grumpy Old Men" centers around neighbors, Max and John, two grumpy retirees’ whose verbal, and sometimes physical, altercations date back to their high school days. The rivalry reaches its peak when the beautiful, eccentric, and charming Ariel moves into the neighborhood. Chaos and laughter ensue as deep-rooted feuds are reopened, but with the help of Ariel’s love and compassion, Max and John have a chance to be reunited in friendship.
"Kinky Boots" plays Feb. 13-April 4
Based on true happenings, this is the heartwarming story of Charlie, a factory owner struggling to save his shoe business, and Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. The two have seemingly nothing in common, but with a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unlikely duo learns to embrace their differences and find they have more in common than they think. Featuring original songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this high-energy, full-hearted hit is inspiring audiences to let love shine and showing them that sometimes the best way to fit in is to stand out.
"Something Rotten" April 9-May 16
New York Magazine referred to this show as “The Producers plus Spamalot plus The Book of Mormon. Squared.”
Set in 1595, this new musical comedy tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, two playwrights stuck in the shadow of the Renaissance rock-star Will Shakespeare. So desperate to write a hit play, when a prophet foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the brothers set out to write the world’s very first musical.
"Swing" May 21 – June 20
We’ll be jumpin’ and jivin’ with more than 30 fabulous songs from the Big Band Era. Swing exploded out of Harlem and shattered cultural and ethnic barriers. Step back in time and relive the dance phenomenon that swept the world with styles such as jive, swing, Lindy hop, west coast swing, and hip-hop swing.
"The Sound of Music" June 25 – Aug. 8.
Based on the book "The Story of the Trapp Family Singers" and the 1965 film starring Julie Andrews, this Rodgers and Hammerstein musical has touched the hearts of audiences around the world for decades. Follow Maria, the high-spirited, aspiring nun as she is sent from her convent to be the governess to seven unruly children of a strict father, Captain von Trapp.
In the second performance venue
The Off Broadway Palm’s season continues through July 26. Ticket prices range from $42 to $62. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings (no Tuesday evening performances May through October) with selected matinees.
"Dames at Sea" continues through Nov. 2
A tap-happy musical parody of the golden era of Hollywood musicals. Ruby heads to New York to become the next Broadway star, but after landing a job in the chorus, her dreams are almost shattered when the theater is set for demolition.
"A Christmas Carol, a Live Radio Play" plays Nov. 14-Dec. 25
The Charles Dickens classic comes alive on stage, but with a twist. The story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his discovery of the true meaning of Christmas is reimagined and told as a 1940s radio broadcast complete with vintage commercials, live sound effects and musical underscoring. A small cast brings dozens of characters to life as three ghosts take Scrooge on a thrilling journey through Christmas past, present and future.
"Weekend Comedy" Jan. 9 – Feb. 22
Peggy and Frank, a middle-aged couple who have fallen into a marital rut, rent a cabin with romance on their mind. But the mood is broken by the arrival of Jill and Tony, a cohabitating couple in their 20s who are madly in love. After finding the four were accidentally booked into the same cabin, they all decide to stay and a comedic clash of generations is set in motion.
"Always a Bridesmaid" Feb. 27-April 19
The hilarious comedy about four high school friends who promised to be in each other’s weddings, no matter what. More than 30 years later, these Southern friends-for-life are making “the long walk” for each other determined to honor that vow.
"Love, Sex and the IRS" June 4-July 26
The story of two out-of-work musicians, Jon and Leslie, who room together in New York to save money. One of them has been filing tax returns that list the pair as a married couple. The day of reckoning comes when an IRS investigator shows up. Jon’s fiancée dresses Leslie as a woman, but things get a tad confusing when Jon’s mother drops in to meet his new fiancée.
Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre
The chef’s buffet includes children’s favorites such as pizza, chicken nuggets, pasta, french fries and more. Tickets are $19 for all ages. Matinees with lunch beginning at noon and show beginning at 1 p.m. During the school year there are early matinees with lunch beginning at 10:30 a.m. and show beginning at 11:30 a.m.
"Charlotte's Web" continues through Nov. 15
A young pig named Wilbur is saved by a crafty spider, Charlotte, and a little girl named Fern. Charlotte’s big heart helps Wilbur understand and accept his place in the world. Full of great songs and a barnyard full of lively farm animals.
The Elves and the Shoemaker", selected matinees Nov. 29- Dec. 24
A poor cobbler and his wife learn the true meaning of the Golden Rule in this musical adaptation of the popular children’s story.
"Robin Hood the Musical", selected matinees April 17-May 15
The musical adventure about Robin Hood, the outlaw of Sherwood Forest who does all the wrong things for all the right reasons.
"The True Story of the Three Little Pigs" May 29-June 19
When the Big, Bad Wolf takes the stand in Piggsylvania’s Trial of the Century, his voice is finally heard. Will the pigs’ splashy puppet show make a puppet out of justice or is the wolf’s catchy song and dance about a sneeze gone wrong all razzle-dazzle?
Broadway Palm’s Annual Concert Series - five concerts
Evening concerts begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday twilight concerts begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m. Matinee concerts begin with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and concert at 1 p.m. Concert tickets are $80 for dinner and the show or $60 for the show only.
"Piano Man: Generations" Jan. 26-27
Two men, two pianos and the music of two legends: Billy Joel and Elton John. Performed by father and son duo Terry and Nick Davies.
"Dwight Ienhower's Tribute to the King" Feb. 3
One of the best Elvis tributes in the country, award-winning impersonator Icenhower has the look, the voice and the hip-swiveling dance moves of the King.
"One of These Nights - a Tribute to the Eagles" Feb. 23-24
Experience an unforgettable night featuring the band’s greatest hits.
"Not Fade Away: Buddy Holly!" March 8-9
Celebrate the Winter Dance Party with this not-so-typical Buddy Holly tribute.
"December '63: The Tribute to the Jersey Boys" March 22-23
The music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons comes to life in this one-of-a-kind concert experience.
For tickets and more information visit BroadwayPalm.com, call 239-278-4422 or stop by the box office at 1380 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers.
