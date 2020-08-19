Bruce and Donna Martyn were married in their home town, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, 70 years ago on August 26, 1950.
Both were born there and met while working at the same radio station, WSOO where she was a receptionist and he was an announcer.
In 1953, they moved to Detroit where he was the morning disc jockey for WCAR and freelanced covering football for Michigan State University; basketball for the Detroit Pistons and worked on the broadcast team for the Detroit Lions football team.
That led to 31 years as the “voice” of the Detroit Red Wings Hockey Team. When he came on board the team was one of six in its league. When he retired in 1995, the league had grown to 26 teams.
He was called back in 1997 for the team’s victory appearance in the Stanley Cup finals. He received the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for broadcasting from the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto in 1991 and was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 1996. He is an Honorary Lifetime Member and a past president of the Detroit Sports Broadcasters Association.
The couple has three sons, Daniel, David and Scott. Donna was active in PTA, Boy Scouts and similar organizations.
They have five grandchildren: Bryan, Gregory, Meghan, Phillip and Sarah; and eight great-grandchildren.
Their son, Scott, also was married on Aug. 26 — in 1976. Their granddaughter, Meghan, chose Aug. 26, 2016, for her wedding.
The family was planning a triple anniversary celebration for this coming Aug. 26 but the COVID-19 virus disrupted those plans.
The Martyns built a home in Venice Golf & Country Club in late 1994 and loved the area so much that they moved down the street to a larger home in 2000. They have been in Venice for 25 years.
