TAMPA — One day after watching Jameis Winston throw a pick-six on the first play of overtime — his 30th interception of the season — in a 28-22 to the Falcons, coach Bruce Arians was asked if this Bucs team could win with another quarterback.
He didn’t hesitate.
“With another quarterback? Oh yeah,’’ Arians said. “If we can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one, too.’’
Arians said Monday a decision on Winston, who is set to become a free agent, will be made by the Bucs in about two or three weeks, although the team isn’t likely to announce it one way or the other.
“I would think within a few weeks we’ll have a decision which way we want to head,’’ Arians said. “Will we let it out? Probably not because you lose your leverage on that one, too. So stay tuned.’’
The Bucs finished 7-9 under Arians in his first season, rallying from a disastrous 2-6 start. While Winston passed for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns, both club records, he also became the first player in NFL history to throw at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season.
In fact, he had a record seven interceptions returned for touchdowns, including one each in losses to the Texans and Falcons to end the season.
Arians admitted Monday that typically, a quarterback wouldn’t continue to start games with that many turnovers. He also lost five fumbles.
“A big part of it was (backup) Blaine (Gabbert) getting hurt and we had to find out,’’ Arians said. “This is the franchise, so we had to find out.’’
The Bucs had 41 giveaways. In the last six NFL seasons, only the 0-16 Cleveland Browns of 2017 had more.
“I think that’s where you sit down with him and talk it all over and all of us — Clyde (Christensen), Byron (Leftwich), myself, Jameis — and evaluate him,’’ Arians said. “Is 5,109 (yards) good enough to win a championship? Or is it the 30 (interceptions) and whatever many fumbles losing the championship? So that’s where you go.’’
The self-anointed quarterback whisperer was hired by to see if he could cut down on the turnovers by Winston, the Bucs No. 1 overall pick in 2015. But Winston had five games with three or more interceptions. Seven interceptions came on the first series of the game, four on the first play.
“Yeah, it’s frustrating,’’ Arians said. “To see the growth was great but to see the regression in some areas was very frustrating.’’
Arians said among thee priorities is keeping the defensive front seven together. The Bucs had the best rushing defense in the NFL. Along the defensive front, only defensive tackle Vita Vea is under contract for 2020. Linebackers Shaquil Barrett, who won the NFL sack title and set a club record with 19.5 sacks, Jason Pierre-Paul, Carl Nassib and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh are all set to become free agents.
The Bucs are projected to have about $89 million of space under the salary cap.
“The receivers, the d-line, the outside linebackers, the quarterback — they’re all in that same pot,’’ Arians said. “There’s only so much to go around. We’ve got to sit as an organization and decide where do we want to go?’’
The Bucs have several options with Winston. They can apply the franchise tag, which would guarantee him a one-year contract worth about $25 million to $27 million. Of they could attempt to sign him to a longer-term contract.
Or the Bucs could look at free agency where quarterbacks such as the Saints Teddy Bridgewater, the Chargers Phillip Rivers, the Titans Marcus Mariota and perhaps even the Panthers’ Cam Newton could become available.
“Well, free agency, who’s available,’’ Arians said. “What’s behind Door No. 2. That’s the first question. Then as you evaluate for the draft, that’s another question. Are they better than what you have? Then you evaluate and that’s when you make your decisions.’’
