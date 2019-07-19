By RICK STROUD
Tampa Bay Times
TAMPA — The batteries have been recharged, and not just the ones on Bruce Arians’ golf cart. Players and coaches had about five to six weeks to get away from the Advent Health Training facility, although not too far from football.
Rookies report Sunday with the full squad due Thursday. The Bucs — and the rest of the NFL — are back.
The Bucs lured Arians out of retirement after one year to become the head coach in Tampa Bay, which has finished last in the NFC South eight of the past 10 seasons and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2007.
The two-time NFL coach of the year said everything just fell into place. He got the quarterback he wanted to work with in Jameis Winston, a general manager he was familiar with in Jason Licht and most of the coaching staff he had assembled from Temple to Tempe over the past three decades.
Arians’ language can be a little blue and his temper can run red hot, but he brings the combination of swag and substance the Bucs need at this critical juncture of their moribund franchise.
Perhaps most importantly, if Winston is going to fulfill his expectations as the Bucs franchise quarterback, this is his last best chance.
His $20.9 million contract expires at the end of the 2019 season. Arians has had success with Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck and Carson Palmer. Winston would like to join that hit parade.
Arians will bring a new vibe and set a different tone for training camp. The music is turned off. The heat is on. Summer storm clouds will be building.
What kind of team does he expect to have with the Bucs?
“I hope smart, fast and physical,” Arians said. “I think the smart part is coming. The fast part is there. We’ll find out about the physical when we get the pads on. I told the coaches that it might be that we do simplify so that we don’t beat ourselves in September. They can’t learn what we knew in five years in Arizona.”
There’s a lot for Arians to learn about this Bucs team and no shortage of questions that must be answered. Here are just a few:
WHAT’S THE STATUS OF JASON PIERRE-PAUL?
The Bucs’ sack leader suffered a cervical fracture when he lost control of his Ferrari and hit a retaining wall on Interstate 95 on May 2.
After being evaluated by the team, it was decided that Pierre-Paul would not undergo surgery immediately but be treated with a neck collar and be re-evaluated in about 11 weeks.
Pierre-Paul will report to training camp Thursday with the rest of the veterans, but he won’t be able to pass a physical and will be placed on the Non-Football Injury list.
IS VITA VEA READY FOR HIS CLOSE-UP? CAN HE BECOME THE BUCS’ DOMINANT DT?
Ndamukong Suh has the resume, the Pro Bowl appearances and a $9.25 million contract. He’s also been given No. 93, worn by McCoy. But Suh only signed for 2019. Make no mistake about it, the defensive tackle who has to replace McCoy’s play-making ability is Vea. That’s why he was selected 12th overall in the 2018 draft.
Vea needs to report to camp in the best shape of his life. On the first day in pads last season, he likely became dehydrated and suffered a calf injury that cost him seven weeks. Vea had three sacks in his final seven games.
Vea is not a vocal player but he needs to make some noise on defense and be a disruptive force from the first day of practice until the last.
WILL JAMEIS WINSTON CUT DOWN ON THE TURNOVERS UNDER BRUCE ARIANS?
Winston took a step back last season with the three-game suspension and being benched for three more. His completion percentage has improved each season. Until a four-interception game at Cincinnati, which got him replaced, he was on his way to the fewest picks of his career but finished with 14.
“So much of it is mechanical,” Arians said. “The other is he’s down 21 points. Anyone down 21 is going to throw a pick or two. And he’s down 21 a bunch. You’re going to throw picks. Tipped balls, bad balls. You think you can hit everything. Give him a running game. Give him a defense. See how good he can be.
Arians is the quarterback whisperer. Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck and Ben Roethlisberger had their best years under him. But it’s a new offense, which can create mistakes. And Winston will have to make quicker decisions with the football because Arians won’t be keeping running backs and tight ends in to block.
“We’re going to try and do a better job of creating offense to help us score points and win football games and be more situationally football aware and try not to end up in a situation when we’re playing catchup,” Leftwich said.
