TAMPA ― The hope for Bucs defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is that the neck fracture he sustained in a one-car accident May 2 “is one of those five or six month things,’’ coach Bruce Arians said Friday.
That means under the best-case scenario, Pierre-Paul may not return to the field until late September or early October. If Pierre-Paul requires surgery, he likely would miss the season.
Arians said he has spoken to Pierre-Paul but had no further update on his condition.
“No, I think that’s still ongoing and like (general manager) Jason (Licht) said, you know, we’ve got our fingers crossed and praying for him,’’ Arians said. “It’s very unfortunate. And all we can do is pray and hope for the best and hope it’s one of those five or six month things and go from there.’’
Pierre-Paul, who led the Bucs with 12.5 sacks last season after being acquired in a trade with the New York Giants, lost control of his red Ferrari in wet conditions around 2:38 a.m. Sept. 2 and hit a concrete barrier on Interstate 95 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Pierre-Paul can be heard telling the dispatcher on a 911 call to the Florida Highway Patrol that he was not injured but needed help removing his car.
Pierre-Paul 30, and his passenger, James Thompson, 31, were taken to Broward Health Medical Center around 3 a.m., the report says. The FHP report says Pierre-Paul’s condition was “apparently normal’’ at the time of the crash.
But the Bucs had Pierre-Paul evaluated last week by specialists, who reportedly discovered a fracture in a neck vertebrae.
Arians said he told Pierre-Paul, “he has my prayers and just stay positive,’’ he said.
Arians said the Bucs have not begun to make contingency plans if Pierre-Paul is unable to play this season.
“I don’t know what the answer is yet, if he’s going to play, if he’s not going to play,’’ Arians said. “We’ll just practice with the guys we have. It’s just like anybody else getting hurt, on the field or off the field. You march on.’’
Beckwith to miss second straight season
TAMPA — After numerous evaluations from orthopedic specialists, linebacker Kendell Beckwith will be placed on the reserve/non-football injury list by the Bucs, meaning he will miss at least a second straight season.
In fact, the Bucs are fearful that Beckwith’s injury might be career-ending.
Beckwith, a third-round pick from LSU in 2017, was a passenger in an automobile accident with Tigers teammate Lamin Barrow on April 12, 2018, fracturing his ankle and undergoing surgery.
He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list last September 1 to start the season and tried to return Oct. 31. But after three weeks of practice, he was unable to regain his form and missed the entire season.
It would be a devastating outcome for the 24-year-old Beckwith, who needed only eight months to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee at LSU to play as a rookie for the Bucs.
The 6-foot-3, 243-pound Beckwith demonstrated amazing versatility, playing ever linebacker position as a rookie. He had 73 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in his first pro season with the Bucs.
The news was not totally unexpected, but it comes only little more than a week after defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul sustained a fractured vertebrae in his neck after crashing his Ferrari into a concrete barrier on I-95 May 2. If Pierre-Paul needs surgery, he could miss the season.
The Bucs drafted LSU linebacker Devin White No. 5 overall and signed Cardinals free agent Deone Bucannon in the off-season.
