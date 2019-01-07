There’s been plenty of speculation that Bruce Arians is the leading candidate to land the Bucs head coaching job.
He interviewed with the team on Saturday in Tampa. The Bucs need a quarterback whisperer for Jameis Winston and someone who can work with general manager Jason Licht.
Arians checks both boxes and them some. He also could hire a great coaching staff, including the coaching staff he could assemble which may include former Jets coach Todd Bowles.
However, as of early Monday afternoon, the team had not yet entered into contract negotiations with Arians.
Of course, it’s a fluid situation and those could begin any minute. The Bucs interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards and Cowboys defensive back Kris Richard.
Those interviews ended Sunday with the meeting in Dallas between general manager Jason Licht and Richard.
So it’s not unusual that it may take a day, or several more hours, before negotiations would commence. The Bucs also have not yet made any plans for a news conference later today, so nothing is imminent. Again, things change quickly in the NFL.
EVANS SELECTED AS PRO BOWL REPLACEMENT
The Bucs will have a representative in this month’s Pro Bowl after all.
Wide receiver Mike Evans will take Falcons wideout Julio Jones’ spot in the game, the Bucs announced on Monday.
Evans previously was named a first alternate for the Pro Bowl, which will take place Jan. 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Jones, one of four receivers selected to represent the NFC, pulled out of the game because of an injury.
Evans set a Bucs franchise record this season with 1,524 receiving yards, breaking Mark Carrier’s single-season mark set in 1989 (1,418 yards). His 17.7 yards-per-catch average it the third-highest single-season mark in NFL history for players with at least 85 catches.
