Buchan Airport Group awards scholarship

ENGLEWOOD — Although the annual Buchan Airport Fly-In was not held this year because of the pandemic, the Buchan Airport Group awarded its annual scholarship.
The worthy recipient for 2021 is Luke Sleight, a senior at Venice High School who will be attending the National Aviation Academy near St. Petersburg International Airport. The academy specializes in teaching subjects pertaining to aircraft and avionics technical work which leads to FAA licensing.
Planning is underway to again conduct the Buchan Airport Fly-In in March 2022 at Englewood’s historic grassy airfield, which is off State Road 776 at Old Englewood Road. Since the pandemic prevented aviation gatherings this year, it is anticipated that a large turnout of visiting aircraft from all over South Florida will attend the event.
For more information, visit buchanairport.weebly.com or the Buchan Airport page on Facebook.
