WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan is hoping for federal assistance to help fight the cause of red tide.
The Protecting Local Communities from Harmful Algal Blooms Act is one of 10 bills he said he’ll introduce in the 118th Congress, according to a news release.
It would be an amendment to the Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act “to include algal blooms in the definition of a ‘major disaster,’” the news release states.
The Karenia brevis algae, commonly known as red tide, exists naturally in the Gulf of Mexico. Wind, tides and currents can move blooms toward beaches and into saltwater bays and waterways.
In high concentrations, red tide can suffocate marine life and can cause coughing, eye irritation and sore throat for people and animals on or near the water who breathe it.
“This change would require the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) to provide both technical and financial assistance to states suffering from outbreaks of Harmful Algal Blooms like red tide,” it states.
Red tide bloomed heavy in the weeks after Hurricane Ian. The latest reports on red tide show it is still near the shores, although not as heavy currently. A prevailing theory is it can become worse after large storms that bring a runoff of fertilizers into waterways that feed into the Gulf of Mexico.
“Southwest Florida is uniquely vulnerable to red tide, as it has seen this type of algae bloom occur more than twice as often as any other area in the state,” the news release from Buchanan’s office states.
Buchanan, a Republican from Longboat Key, is also introducing a bill to assist manatees.
“The Manatee Protection Act, which officially upgrades the West Indian manatee from ‘threatened’ to ‘endangered’ under the Endangered Species Act,” the news release stated.
“Upgrading their designation under the ESA will not only require the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) to refocus their attention on manatee population rehabilitation, but also allow for increased federal resources including more funding and personnel,” it stated.
Buchanan’s other priorities, according to the news release, are balancing the federal budget, assisting law enforcement and members of the military and “promoting innovation,” it states.
“As we begin the new Congress, we need to focus on getting our country and our economy back on track. I look forward to a productive year in the new House majority and am committed to making our country and our communities safer and more prosperous,” Buchanan stated in the news release.
Buchanan noted he has had 29 of his bills enacted into laws since he first arrived to Congress in 2007; with four signed by President George W. Bush, six by President Barrack Obama and 13 by President Donald Trump, “proving he knows how to achieve results in an era of divided government and no matter who controls the White House.”
