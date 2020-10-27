TAMPA — If Antonio Brown is insurance against losing a receiver to injury, the Bucs may want to check when that coverage begins.
Receiver Chris Godwin fractured his left index finger while reeling in a touchdown catch in Sunday’s 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
He underwent surgery Tuesday and will miss the Bucs' Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants in the Meadowlands.
The Bucs believe that Godwin has a chance to return for the Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium.
Brown’s eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy is set to end Nov. 3, meaning they could have him for the NFC South showdown against the Saints as well.
The Bucs' decision to sign Brown was called “an insurance policy” by coach Bruce Arians.
“When we don’t have Mike (Evans) and we don’t have (Godwin), why not have another Pro Bowl-caliber player that’s available and fits everything we need?” Arians said Sunday. “So why not?”
Godwin’s injury occurred with 7:22 remaining in the fourth quarter. After catching the pass in the end zone, he did a somersault and put his left hand on the turf for balance.
Godwin finished the game but X-rays Monday revealed a fracture. The Bucs were relieved the injury wasn’t worse.
But this has been an injury-marred season for Godwin, who led the Bucs with 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns last season to earn his first Pro Bowl selection.
Godwin sustained a concussion in the season opener at New Orleans and missed the home opener against Carolina. He pulled his hamstring in a win at Denver and missed the next two games.
Quarterback Tom Brady has thrown 15 touchdown passes and only one interception in his past four games despite a revolving cast of receivers.
Evans began the year with a hamstring injury that prevented him from practicing for two weeks before the season opener at New Orleans. Evans has been hampered by an ankle injury and has caught only three passes in his past two games.
Brown, 32, has more than 11,000 career receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. He is capable of playing any of the three receiver positions. Brown also is familiar with the offensive system under Arians, who was the Steelers offensive coordinator during his first two NFL seasons.
Brown officially signed a one-year contract Tuesday that includes a $750,000 base salary, a total of $250,000 in per game roster bonus, $250,000 in performance bonus each for at least 45 catches, 650 yards or six touchdown receptions. None of those incentives will be paid unless the Bucs reach the playoffs. Brown could earn $750,000 if the Bucs win the Super Bowl.
“We have a lot of really great players and adding one at the receiving position to our room is scary,” receiver Scotty Miller said Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.