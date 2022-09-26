Buccaneers Colts Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said the team has yet to make a final determination on the status of this Sunday's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs as Hurricane Ian approaches.

TAMPA ― The Bucs are working with the NFL on contingency plans to move Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs and/or practice in another city should Hurricane Ian make landfall near Tampa Bay, coach Todd Bowles said Monday.

“Right now we’re still monitoring things, but we’re working things out with the league and we should have a decision hopefully later on (Monday) about what we’re going to do,” Bowles said.


