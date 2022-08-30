TAMPA — In what may be Tom Brady’s final season, the Bucs are choosing production over potential when it comes to selecting his receivers.
The Bucs have released Tyler Johnson today as they begin to eliminate their surplus at that position. They also released undrafted free agents Deven Thompkins and Kaylon Geiger. On Monday, they waived Jerreth Sterns, an undrafted free agent from Western Kentucky who led the nation in receiving.
All three rookies had outstanding training camps. But with so much at stake this year, the team is going with experience.
The remaining receivers are Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Russell Gage, Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman and Jaelon Darden.
Johnson, a third-year pro from Minnesota, had 36 catches for 360 yards last season. But he failed to get into the end zone. Although Johnson stood out in training camp, he is not a contributor on special teams.
Johnson’s release was confirmed early by the club, most likely hoping to drum up some possible trade interest before the waiver claims begin later Wednesday.
Darden was the Bucs’ primary kick returner as a rookie a year ago. Miller covered kicks and can return punts if needed.
In an effort to reach the 53-man player limit by 4 p.m., the Bucs also traded linebacker Grant Stuard and a seventh-round pick in 2023 to the Colts for their sixth-round pick next year.
Stuard, the final player selected in the 2021 draft, led the Bucs in special teams tackles last season.
In a surprising move, the Bucs released safety Logan Ryan. However, Ryan is not subject to waivers and could re-sign with the team. Tampa Bay will create another roster spot when they place center Ryan Jensen on the physically unable to perform list Wednesday, making him eligible for recall.
Thompkins made highlight-reel catches in practice and games against the Dolphins and Titans. Johnson led the Bucs in the preseason with 11 catches for 133 yards. Sterns (six for 64 yards, TD), Geiger (six for 54) and Thompkins (five for 52) also performed well.
The rookie receivers could join the Bucs practice squad if they clear waivers.
The Bucs also released quarterback Ryan Griffin; offensive linemen John Molchon and Dylan Cook; linebackers Genard Avery, Elijah Ponder, Jordan Young, and J.J. Russell; , defensive linemen Mike Greene, Deadrin Sanat and Benning Potoa’e; safety Nolan Turner; kicker Jose Borregales; and tight end J.J. Howland.
Ponder will be waived injured, which will require him to reach a settlement with the team before he can return on the practice squad. Cornerback Rashad Robinson also was placed on injured reserve and will likely reach a settlement. That leaves Dee Delaney as a fifth cornerback to go with Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum.
Right now, it appears the only undrafted rookie to crack the Bucs roster was linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi.
The Bucs to this point have decided to keep four running backs: Leonard Fournette, Rachaad White, Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard.
The team could make more moves Wednesday, as Jensen is expected to be placed on the physically unable to perform list, making him eligible to be recalled at some point during the season if he recovers from a knee injury.
Some other interesting developments: Offensive lineman Brandon Walton, the former Seminole High and Florida Atlantic star, sticks as a tackle/guard. Fred Johnson, the former Florida Gators star, makes it as an offensive tackle.
Rookie Ko Kieft, a sixth-round pick from Minnesota, will be the Bucs’ fourth tight end. He was impressive as a run blocker, particularly from the fullback position.
