TAMPA — In what may be Tom Brady’s final season, the Bucs are choosing production over potential when it comes to selecting his receivers.

The Bucs have released Tyler Johnson today as they begin to eliminate their surplus at that position. They also released undrafted free agents Deven Thompkins and Kaylon Geiger. On Monday, they waived Jerreth Sterns, an undrafted free agent from Western Kentucky who led the nation in receiving.


