TAMPA — Only a few days after locking up left tackle Donovan Smith, the Bucs made sure they have their starting right tackle back as well.
The team announced it has picked up the contract option for Demar Doston, who is entering his 11th season.
Dotson, 33, is the longest-tenured player on the Bucs and has appeared in 115 games, starting 91. Dotson will earn a base salary of $3.975-million and a $750,000 roster bonus.
The Bucs signed Smith to a three-year, $41.25-million contract Tuesday with $27-million guaranteed. Smith has started all 64 games since coming to the Bucs as a rookie in 2015. Dotson missed one game with an injury last season.
The Bucs also plan to move right guard Caleb Benenoch to tackle, so it appears their biggest need on the offensive line may be for a guard. In October, left guard Ali Marpet signed a $55-million contract that will keep him in Tampa through 2023.
