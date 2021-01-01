TAMPA — The Bucs rely on linebackers Devin White and Shaquil Barrett to be their emotional leaders and best pass rushers on defense. But neither will be able to help Tampa Bay sew up the No. 5 seed in the NFC wildcard with a win Sunday over the Falcons.
White, Barrett and defensive tackle Steve McLendon have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. All three are out Sunday and their availability for the first round of the playoffs also is in jeopardy.
NFL teams cannot say whether a player is on the reserve/COVID-19 list as the result of a positive test or for contact tracing.
If a player tests positive for the virus, he must miss at least 10 days and possibly more unless he is asymptomatic. A player who is isolated for contact tracing can return after five days if he continues to test negative for COVID-19.
Barrett’s wife, Jordanna, posted on Instagram that her husband had tested negative all week but was in quarantine for the next five days due to close contact.
“Shaquil is negative and has been all week,” Jordanna Barrett posted on Instagram. “However, was in close proximity to someone who tested positive so he will remain quarantined for the next five days.”
She added: “Sometimes people choose other choices that result in unfair circumstances. But rest assured to everyone asking. We were not the ones who were reckless and exposed the team.”
White reportedly tested positive for the virus. In a tweet since deleted, White indicated he had no symptoms and did nothing out of the ordinary to contract COVID-19.
“Please Stop Tweeting Me!” White posted. “I Have Had The Same Routine All Season Long...Going To Practice & Straight Home! I Feel Perfectly Fine & Will Be Ready To Go For The Playoff Game.”
Neither White, Barrett nor McLendon practiced Friday. Which day the NFL schedules the Bucs to play their first wildcard game may be a factor. Assuming one or more of the players tested positive Thursday, they could be eligible to return next Sunday. If the Bucs’ NFC wildcard game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9, they wouldn’t be eligible because of the 10-day waiting period.
It’s a potentially devastating development for the Bucs, who had mostly avoided having any players miss games due to COVID-19.
White leads the Bucs with 140 tackles, including 15 for loss. His 9.0 sacks rank second on the team. He also has 16 quarterback hits, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. More than his production, White is the emotional leader of the defense.
Barrett led the NFL in sacks last season with 19.5 and has eight in 2020. Second-year pro Anthony Nelson, who recorded his first career sack last Sunday at Detroit, likely would replace Barrett.
With White out of the lineup, the Bucs will turn to veteran inside linebacker Kevin Minter. When White was out with a knee injury last season, Minter started two games. He finished the season with 34 tackles, including two tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.
McLendon has provided much-needed depth on the interior defensive line, particularly after the season-ending injury to Vita Vea. The Bucs are suddenly short-handed at that position since Jeremiah Ledbetter was ruled out Friday with a calf injury.
The Bucs have signed former linebacker Jack Cichy from the Patriots’ practice squad with the loss of White and Barrett.
