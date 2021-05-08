The blueberry season in Southwest Florida starts with creative minds and taste buds much further up in the state.
At University of Florida’s Blueberry Breeding and Genomics Lab, Patricio Munoz, assistant professor of horticulture sciences, has just created another type of blueberry, which checks all the boxes.
“As plant breeders, we develop the food you’re going to eat,” he said. “It’s a very exciting job because, in the case of fruits, new flavors can be revolutionary.”
Each year, of the 20,000 plants researchers begin with, Munoz hopes one or two new cultivars come from them.
When Munoz created this season’s new cultivar, the “Sentinel,” he symbolically named it after Alto Straughn, an alumnus of the UF/IFAS College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and a former UF/IFAS Extension administrator and owner of blueberry farms near Waldo, Florida.
According to Munoz, Straughn watched over the program for many years, as a sentinel would.
The Sentinel was picked from a testing panel of 200 people to avoid taste bud bias. It was first tested on Straughn’s farm, then later in fields all the way to Arcadia.
The Sentinel came back as the berry that would be most cost effective and produce the highest yield of each of the 20-30 types tested, not to mention it received glowing taste reviews.
Munoz may sometimes spend his day trying a few hundred blueberries himself.
“If you’re wondering, you can get tired of eating them,” he joked.
New cultivars like the Sentinel are often distributed through blueberry season in collaboration with commercial fields. Producers get their hands on the variety after it is transported from nurseries to growers.
“For most of the country, blueberry season is in the summer, but for Florida, it’s in the spring,” said Munoz.
By mid-February, blueberry farms in Arcadia start producing berries. In Gainesville, they may produce through March or June.
Farms like Down South Blues in Arcadia encourage locals to pick their own berries throughout the season.
This 40-acre commercial and U-Pick southern highbush blueberry farm is open for U-Pick from April to May, for locals to pick their own berries fresh from the bushes. U-Pick is open to the public each season when the family and owners of the farm can no longer afford to pick blueberries commercially.
Lisa Sugar participated in Down South Blues’ U-Pick for a second year in a row.
“It’s family fun, fresh air,” Sugar said. “And the fruits always taste better than buying from a store.”
Sugar decided to revisit the blueberry farm to support the community.
“I am all for supporting local farmers,” she said.
Her three granddaughters kept her company at the farm. The girls even got to taste a few berries while picking them.
“This was their second time too,” Sugar said. ”They go crazy picking blueberries. Each picked about a pound. They love going up and down the rows looking for the perfect blueberry.”
This is what makes jobs like Munoz’s special. He gets to see his work go from the farm to the table, and all places in-between.
“When they’re in season, you should be eating them,” Munoz said.
Down South Blues is still hosting U-Pick at $5 per pound of blueberries from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14, 15, 21 and 22. The farm is at 1291 North East Hansel Ave. For more information, visit downsouthbluescorp.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.