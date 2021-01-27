PUNTA GORDA — After witnessing the horrendous events of 9/11 when he was 16 years old, Jonathan Replogle decided he wanted to join the Army to help fight for the freedom and safety of Americans.
“A seed was planted when I watched the planes fly into the Twin Towers — it was so shocking and sad,” Replogle said. “I remember sitting in my social studies class and my teacher turned on the overhead and we all watched together. In that moment I felt there is no way anybody should be able to walk on American soil and attack us, especially in the heart of New York City.”
Just before graduating from high school, he spoke with an Army recruiter and signed up to become a combat engineer.
Replogle joined the military out of Plymouth, Indiana, in 2004.
Replogle was injured while serving in Iraq in 2005 when his convoy was attacked in an ambush. After a bomb was detonated on the road, his Humvee crashed head-on into another vehicle, knocking him unconscious and stopping his breathing.
A medical procedure was performed on-site to resuscitate him. After being medevacked to the Balad Air Force Base in Iraq, another life-saving procedure was performed to relieve the swelling in his brain caused by a traumatic head injury.
Replogle then spent 10 days in a medically induced coma at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland until his health stabilized.
“I had to learn how to walk and talk again,” Replogle said. “I didn’t recognize my parents for several days. When I woke up from the coma I didn’t know where I was or what had happened. It was like I didn’t exist. Then everything started to slowly come back.”
He continues to suffer from PTSD, intervertebral disc syndrome, migraines, scarring, radiculopathy in both legs and tinnitus.
In 2019, Replogle heard about an organization called Building Homes for Heroes from a fellow veteran. Building Homes for Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that constructs and modifies homes and gifts them, mortgage-free, to veterans and their families.
He decided to apply to the program and was surprised to learn he was selected a few months later.
At the time, he was living in Jacksonville and found out his new home would be in Punta Gorda, where fortunately, he has family members who live nearby.
A ceremony was held last month to honor Replogle at his new home. Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews, Vice Mayor Debby Carey and members of the Punta Gorda Police Department attended.
Kim Valdyke, director of construction for Building Homes for Heroes, presented Replogle with the keys to his home.
“I am thrilled to introduce Jonathan to this beautiful new home, and I hope he likes Christmas decorations because I placed a few inside.” Valdyke said. “Since 2006, Building Homes for Heroes has modified and gifted 225 homes with help from national corporate partners and foundations like Chase, Advance Auto Parts, and Lowe’s, companies that have long been grounded in their support for our nation’s military.”
Jonathan’s parents, Norman and Melissa, came down from Indiana to visit their son and to see his new home.
“What a beautiful place,” Norman said. “Our son is very blessed. After recovering from such traumatic injuries and now to receive this amazing gift ... it proves that prayers can be answered.”
The 35-year-old veteran expressed his gratitude as he entered his new home for the first time.
“This house is incredible, I’m beyond humbled and grateful,” Replogle said. “This is a very special day for me; I’ll never forget it.”
Founded by Andy Pujol after he volunteered in the search-and-rescue in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Building Homes for Heroes supports men and women who were injured while serving the country after 9/11, during the time of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
For more information, visit buildinghomesforheroes.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.