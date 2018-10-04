Bulldog cross-country team wins first trophy

Cross country is a sport in which you compete against other runners.
But more importantly, you’re competing against yourself, constantly trying to improve run times.
Over the past few years the DeSoto County Bulldogs cross-country team has gotten larger in numbers, and with that growth, they have gotten better in their times.
At the North Port Cross Country Invitational, Bulldog runners did something the program had never done before—they won a trophy, finishing third out of 15 in the “small school” category.
“I didn’t believe it myself. When I was told, I had to look it up,” coach Julie Chidsey said, smiling.
Members of the Bulldog varsity team are Noel Maldonado, Eduardo Maldonado, Leo Robles, Jayme Moran, Cameron Spielman, Julian Villegas and Marcos Ramos. Noel Maldonado received a medal for 24th place overall out of 128 runners.
Many schools with a larger enrollment don’t have enough runners to form a complete team. That is not the problem at DeSoto County schools, as they not only fielded a varsity team, but a complete JV team, along with several other runners also competing at the tournament.
The explosion of the popularity of the sport is great for DeSoto County.
“It is a good thing for our program … and we are blessed,” Chidsey said, “but with over 60 kids at the high school level and more than 20 at the middle school, we need a coach at the middle school to train them.”
There are those who want to run for the school, while others just want to run to be healthier. And there are runners joining just to belong to a team or group, where they can make friends and have a more rounded high school experience.
Chidsey continued: “Coach (Keith) Carlton and I decided years ago that if you gave us 100 percent, then the reason you are running doesn’t matter. If you are out to compete, we will train you. If you are trying to get healthy, we will train you. If you just want to belong to something, we will train you.”
The current coaches include boys coach Adrian Gonzalez and Chidsey. They will not cut anybody wanting to run.
“Coach Adrian and I are in the kid business. We love our kids and want to empower them. Coach Adrian has the same philosophy as Keith and I. The easy solution is to cut kids, but that isn’t what we are all about,” said Chidsey.
Chidsey told the story of a student who wrote about his favorite teacher, which happened to be a cross-country coach. The student wrote about how important it was to feel like he belonged somewhere and that the cross-country team accepted him with open arms. The student was one of the runners who always finished near the back of the group and would have been one of the runners cut from the team if that was the philosophy of the coaches.
“How can you cut a kid like that,” Chidsey asked.
