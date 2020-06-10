TAMPA — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island will reopen Thursday, its corporate ownership noted in a news release.
Park officials said the reopening “will include enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering and temperature screening.
Reservations will be taken online as a part of working toward social distancing.
“Over the past two months, we have worked with state and local health officials, third party medical and epidemiology experts, and attraction industry leaders to enhance our strict health, safety and cleanliness standards,” said Marc Swanson, interim CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. “We are committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees and animals in our care, and will continue to follow the guidance from health officials as conditions evolve.”
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island President Stewart Clark said the health and safety of guests has always been a priority.
“We have been eagerly awaiting the day to announce the reopening of Busch Gardens and Adventure Island, and we’re so glad that day is here,” he said.
Several new websites give detailed information on safety measures and other changes at the parks. They include:
• Buschgardens.com/tampa/safety
Guests began making reservations online Monday.
For more information, visit buschgardens.com/tampa/reservation and adventureisland.com/reservation.
