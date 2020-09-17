The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice celebrated the organization's 60th anniversary Oct. 16 at the newly opened Rumours wine bar in Englewood's Lemon Bay Shopping Center.
This celebration was held in conjunction with the BPWEV Annual Wine Tasting fundraiser to support its Adult Learner Scholarships and to benefit BPWEV.
Founded in 1960, then called BPW Englewood, members of this organization dedicated endless hours and efforts to support civic projects in this area. The first project adopted was granting scholarship loans, available to any woman regardless of age, according to her particular need.
In the early 1960s, many important projects were launched that today still benefit this community, including working on founding a new library, establishing a communitywide sewage system, discussing an Englewood school system, appealing to the state for a stoplight at Dearborn Street and State Road 776, and supporting the Loveland Center.
In 1962, Josephine Cortes, founder of Pioneer Days, became the first “Woman of the Year.” Pioneer Days is a huge event now with a grand parade attended by people from local and distant communities.
In the 1970s, BPW lobbied strongly for a high school in Englewood; one opened in 1979. In 1977-78, BPW contributed funds to establish a Manatee Community College Venice branch, now known as the State College of Florida.
In 1982, when Betty Swanson was president, BPW had 173 members. In 1995, Money for Mammogram, now Dollars for Mammograms, was established by former BPW president Pat Newton and president Jan Birch, thanks to an endowment from a man whose wife had died of breast cancer. Today, DFM Inc serves uninsured women in Sarasota and Charlotte County. Rita Bertler is the current president.
In the mid-2000s Englewood BPW became BPW Englewood and Venice. A new website was created and the newsletter was published electronically, all thanks to the help of former BPWEV president Bobbie Marquis.
BPWEV continues holding wine tasting fundraisers for Adult Learner Scholarships. This event is becoming very popular
Visit the BPWEV website at bpwev.org.
