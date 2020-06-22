The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice installed the new board officers at their June 16 meeting, held at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice. Pictured are, from left, president Morina Chmielak, first vice president Esther Bird, second vice president Debra Straw, secretary Karin Drury, treasurer Cynthia Fredricks, with the installation committee members Carol Kouba and Irene Slattery.