The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice installed the new board officers at their June 16 meeting, held at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice.
Irene Slattery and Carol Kouba inducted the new officers for 2020/2021 in the traditional BPW/USA ceremony.
BPWEV meets every third Tuesday of each month at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice. The mission of BPWEV is “To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information." Nationally, BPW celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019. All BPWEV meetings are open to the public and guests are always welcome.
Englewood BPW was chartered in 1960. The organization believes strongly in “Women Helping Women.” To achieve this, the group offers Adult Learner Scholarships to women who are returning to college or vocational schools to achieve higher education in order to provide better for their families. It is not too late to apply for these scholarships. The deadline for applying is June 30, 2020.
For information on BPWEV and the Adult Learner Scholarships go to www.bpwev.org.
