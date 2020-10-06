Enjoy Evenings on the Avenues
VENICE — Grab a mask and join the fun in historic downtown Venice on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. and again on Thursday, Oct. 22, to enjoy a classic evening on the avenues.
Hosted by Venice MainStreet and its business partners, stores will remain open for shopping and restaurants for dining as you stroll while listening to music and viewing classic cars.
This shopping promotion is in celebration of small local businesses and their contribution to the community during the global pandemic.
Show your support for their efforts by shopping for the holidays, buying gift cards and dining al fresco.
Musical entertaionment for the evening is the David Dewitt Duo, tuba and sax, playing jazz at the Merchants of Venice Building on West Miami Avenue; Forest Shafer on guitar and vocals at Made in Italy; Swinging Bridges Bluegrass Band at Venice Avenue Creamery; and Bain Beakley, guitar and vocals classic rock, at Daiquiri Deck.
The Antique Automobile Club of America Venice Region chapter is showing its support for the downtown businesses by having its "Classin up the Joint" meet-up, parking classic cars throughout the avenues.
Classic Evenings on the Avenues is free and open to the public. Masks are required downtown. Please respect social distancing and don’t forget to wash your hands.
For more information, go to VisitVeniceFl.org or contact Venice MainStreet at 941-484-6722.
On spa's anniversary you get a gift
VENICE — The Contour Day Spa is offering a special CoolSculpting promotion to celebrate its first year in business.
The Venice-area spa opened its doors on Oct. 1, 2019, and as a birthday present to both new and existing patients, is offering a BOGO deal: Buy one CoolSculpting cycle at full price and get a second cycle 50% off. (Each time an applicator is placed it’s called a cycle.)
The unique CoolSculpting fat-freezing technology is a nonsurgical way to reduce pockets of fat in trouble spots such as the abdomen, flanks or under the chin in as little as one session.
CoolSculpting is FDA-cleared to treat nine areas of the body.
"We are incredibly grateful to our patients who made our first year so successful and have consistently given us five-star reviews,” said spa owner Lori Bailey.
Contour is the only provider in Southwest Florida solely dedicated to CoolSculpting, and the only one that offers a guarantee.
Contour’s special birthday promotion ends Oct. 9.
Consultations are free and can be booked online at TheContourDaySpa.com or by calling -941-777-4448.
The Spa is at 405 Commercial Court, Suite 405, Venice. The spa is open Tuesday through Saturday with evening and weekend hours to accommodate most schedules.
Sign up for Leadership Venice
VENICE — Leadership Venice is an eight-month program of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce designed for participants to learn about the community, build relationships and have the opportunity to better serve as a community leader.
The program actively solicits applications from all sectors and is highly competitive, with every effort made to select participants who will represent a cross-section of the community.
Applicants are also invited to interview with a Leadership alumni selection committee.
A welcome orientation is scheduled for February and an opening retreat is held in March.
The months following have targeted topics, including Arts & Culture, Health & Human Services, Government, Economic Development, Venice History and Community Awareness.
The class also works on a class project that has a lasting impact on the community.
Visit the VeniceChamber.com to download an application or contact Barbara Hines, bhines@venicechamber.com, to obtain one. The deadline to apply is Monday, Dec. 14.
Put your focus on Venice
VENICE — Focus on Venice is a community-immersion program for new residents, seniors or anyone who would like to have in-depth knowledge of the Venice community.
Topics are covered over lunch every other week for seven weeks starting Jan. 13. All sessions will be held at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
This is an opportunity to network with your peers and get close to the leaders who are instrumental in making things happen.
The cost to attend the program is $195 and includes all lunches. Non-Chamber members are welcome.
The registration deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 5.
For additional information, contact Barbara Hines at bhines@venicechamber.com or 941-800-1482.
