VENICE — Hundreds of homes and dozens of businesses are lighting up the holiday nights with dazzling displays of illumination, animation and in some cases automation.
Among the residences with lights glowing and/or decorations on display are:
• 2281 Mission Valley Blvd., in Nokomis. The Enander family has 125 items displayed and has 500 feet of decorations and lights along the road, but is not hosting an annual event. Family members have had a large walk-through display for more than 30 years. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, they have put a pause on parking and walking but still have many of the decorations up for drive-by viewing between 6 to 10 p.m. every night.
• 100 block of Wading Bird Drive, Venice
• 900 block of South Doral Lane, Venice
• 300 block of Circle Drive, Venice — with music in sync at 107.7 FM
• 600 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice Gardens
The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce also is celebrating, with “Let It Glow,” a contest featuring more than 25 businesses competing for a prize of $500 and the first-ever Lightbulb Award.
People voting online at www.yoursun.com/contests will also have a chance at a cash prize. There will be four winners.
More photos and videos of local homes and businesses will be published online at www.yoursun.com.
• All American Purification, LLC; 1213 U.S. 41 Bypass South
• BodyByBarre Fitness, 1952 South Tamiami Trail
• BrewBurgers of Venice, 370 Commercial Court
• British Open Pub, 367 Jacaranda Blvd.
• CenterState Bank, 901 Venetia Bay Blvd. No. 100
• Green Fairways Wealth Management, 2351 E. Venice Ave.
• Home & Condo Rentals and Property Mgmt., 704 Venice Ave. W.
• Island Village Montessori Charter School, 2001 Pinebrook Road
• Matthews-Currie Ford, 130 North Tamiami Trail
• PGT Innovations, 1070 Technology Drive
• Payroll Vault, 130 Shamrock Blvd.
• Pinkerton Payroll & Insurance, 4240 South Tamiami Trail
• Pop’s Sunset Grill, 112 Circuit Road, Nokomis
• Reflections In Gold, 1975 South Tamiami Trail
• Robinson, Gruters & Roberts CPA, 133 South Harbor Drive
• Sandra K Pridemore CPA, PA, 209 South Nassau Street Suite 104
• Ristorante San Marco, 305 B W.Venice Ave.
• Sharky’s on the Pier, 1600 South Harbor Drive
• Snook Haven, 5000 E. Venice Ave.
• Stephenson Eye Associates, 200 Palermo Place
• Venice Periodontics and Implant Dentistry, 1531 South Tamiami Trail Suite 701
• Venice Print Center, 2005 South Tamiami Trail Unit 2005, Suite 3
