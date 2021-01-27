ENGLEWOOD — No matter how busy he was, Doug Curtis made time for the community.
Curtis, owner of Mike Douglass Plumbing and host of a local radio talk show, died recently. He was 78.
“He was a very giving guy,” said Brian Faro, a real estate agent for Paradise Exclusive and incoming president of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce.
Faro struck up a friendship with Curtis after getting to know him through the chamber and at various events around town.
“I was very fortunate to know him.”
For nearly a decade, Curtis manned the mikes at WENG radio. He’d invite leaders from area businesses, politics, nonprofits and other entities to “The Doug Curtis Community Show.” The show broadcast 9-10 a.m. each Saturday, and was also simulcast on WCXS in Arcadia.
On the wall of WENG office, a plaque commended Curtis’ show for its participation in the Rotonda Parade, Dec. 1, 2018. His contribution to the airwaves and the local community will not be forgotten.
“He was the type of guy who would wrap you in his arms,” Faro recalled. He also appeared as a frequent guest on Curtis’ radio show. “He was interested in people and (would) make it all about you.”
Coordinating with his family, WENG plans a radio “Celebration of Life” retrospective for Curtis during his time slot.
Curtis only recently handed over the duties as CEO of Mike Douglass Plumbing to David Ray, who had been the plumbing company’s president and chief operating officer. The company has offices in Englewood and Pompano Beach on Florida’s East Coast.
More than 20 years ago, Curtis had been partners with Mike Douglass before taking over the plumbing company.
“He didn’t stop,” recalled Jennifer Stanton, the company’s marketing director.
He’d be in the office before the first employees arrived for work in the morning. More importantly, she said, Curtis was an employer who expressed concern about his employees.
Nine years ago, Curtis received a kidney transplant, Stanton said. That inspired Stanton to become a kidney donor. When she told Curtis, she said, “The look on his face was both shocked and excited.”
On Dec. 18, 2019, Stanton gave up a kidney to an person in need. Thanks to Curtis, she didn’t have to worry during the four weeks she took to recuperate.
Stanton also said Curtis was an actively involved Republican and a member of the West County Republican Club. He had the same enthusiasm with the Englewood chamber.
“He was an all-star member,” said Kim Parks, Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce’s membership coordinator. Both financially and with his time, Curtis gave above and beyond. “He was always an ambassador of the chamber and the community.”
Curtis was a big booster for many of Englewood’s small business, Parks said.
“To me, he was just fun,” she said.
Keith Rowley and Mike Looney would appear on Curtis’ radio show to promote the annual Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary July 4 fireworks show.
“He loved fireworks,” Rowley recalled. “He loved the passion we had for fireworks.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.