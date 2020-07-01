A year-round tropical landscape is one of the things that most transplants to Florida immediately notice. Some things stand out so boldly you can hardly miss them. There are very few Bismarck palms growing in upstate New York, nor royal poincianas in Wisconsin.
Gardening in this climate might seem like the easiest thing in the world, and it can be pretty simple (as long you don’t keep trying to grow zone 5 plants from back home). Adorning your yard with all sorts of pretty flowers from around the world becomes a hobby for a lot of people who never realized their thumbs could be so green.
Most of us can agree that tossing pythons into the Everglades was a bad idea. They cause obvious damage to a delicately balanced ecosystem by preying on mammals and birds of all sizes. There’s little argument that it’s generally not a good plan to go about releasing pretty
much any non-native animals. Doing so causes lots of trouble.
And yet, very few of us consider the potential problems that non-native plants might do. It’s not like there aren’t some very blatant examples: Brazilian pepper. Water hyacinth. Air potato. Melaleuca. Australian pine. All brought here because someone thought they were pretty (except melaleuca, which was planted to dry up the “useless” Everglades swamp).
But a lot of the damage done by gardeners and landscapers is more subtle than weeds that rampantly take over. Let’s look at the problems caused by a shrub with gorgeous little yellow, pink and orange flowers: West Indian lantana.
This plant is well-suited to Florida. It loves sandy soils. It’s highly drought-tolerant. It easily withstands both light frosts and 100-degree days. It gained popularity as a yard plant for all these reasons, plus the fact that it’s naturally pest-resistant — and don’t forget those flowers.
The shiny blue-black fruits are toxic to humans and our pets, but most birds have no such problem. They eat the berries and excrete the seeds, which have their own little dollop of fertilizer to get them started. Immediately after it was introduced to Florida, the plant started spreading.
If we hop into the time machine that I keep handy for such occasions and go back a few hundred years, we’ll still find lantana growing in Florida. But it won’t be the same kind.
West Indian lantana is scientifically known as Lantana camara. On our time journey, we’ll find L. involucrata, which has less-showy white flowers, and L. depressa, which has lovely lemon-yellow blooms but a much shorter flowering season. Grab a few samples for posterity.
Coming back to the present day, we can still find those two native lantanas. We’ll have to look around a bit because so many of our natural vegetation communities have changed, but it’s doable. However, there’s a problem.
Compare the plants growing now with the ones we collected way back when, and you’ll realize most are not the same. What happened? L. camara happened. Nectar-drinkers such as butterflies and bees love all lantanas, and they will happily go from one species to another. When they do, they carry pollen (plant sperm) with them, and in so doing they have created hybrids. In most areas, the hybrids now outnumber the natives — by a lot.
Why does it matter? The specific problem is that we’ve now changed the plants that something else depends on for food. If the hybrid forms are less digestible to a type of caterpillar that evolved alongside the native form of the plant, we end up with fewer of those caterpillars.
So what? What if the moth that caterpillar was going to become is a key pollinator for another type of flowering plant, which will now be less successful in producing fruits, which may be an important food source for some other critter?
Nature’s adaptations are all interwoven with one another. Animals and plants become active or go dormant at the same time as their food or water sources ebb and flow. There’s no conscious thought in that; it just happens. In most cases, expecting them to change is unrealistic. A few will prove to be adaptable. Most won’t, and when their niche disappears so will they.
When you start pulling threads out of nature’s tapestry, you have no clue what they may be connected to. Some are short and can be removed with no apparent damage. Others are long, and if you pull out enough of those, the whole thing will unravel.
How long is the thread attached to our native lantanas? We probably won’t know for some time, until some researcher uncovers a frayed edge and follows the damaged fabric back. But in the meantime, it’s probably a good idea to stop grabbing bits and yanking.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.