SARASOTA — A new experience took flight at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus, when the Butterfly House opened to the public.
The region’s only butterfly house will reside beside the outdoor Native Butterfly Garden at the Historic Spanish Point campus. Visitors to Selby Gardens’ Butterfly House will be surrounded by colorful Florida butterflies and their favorite flowers.
“Guests who experienced the Butterfly House at our Downtown Sarasota campus as part of our Salvador Dali: Gardens of the Mind exhibition asked repeatedly if we could permanently keep it,” said Jennifer Rominiecki, president and CEO of Selby Gardens. “We’re excited that visitors to the Historic Spanish Point campus will get to experience the magic of standing inside the Butterfly House every day.”
More than 160 butterfly species breed in Florida, and about 200 species migrate through the state. Many butterflies in Florida aren’t found anywhere else in North America. Species that might be spotted in the Butterfly House and in Florida include the cloudless sulfur, giant swallowtail, Gulf fritillary, monarch, orange-barred sulphur, and the zebra longwing (the Florida state butterfly).
Butterflies play an important role in pollination and the Butterfly House will both educate and delight families throughout the region. The Butterfly House is sponsored by The Charles T. Bauer Foundation.
For more information visit selby.org.
