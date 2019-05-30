A luncheon to commemorate Paula Hess, who had been instrumental in working with C.A.R.E. (Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies), was recently held at the Isles Yacht Club in Punta Gorda. Paula Hess had been involved in the organization since 1983. The Paula Hess scholarship was also handed out for a young woman who had gone through C.A.R.E. and used the services.
