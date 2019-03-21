Charlotte 6, Palm Beach 3Charlotte edges Palm Beach Central, takes victory on Thursday 6-3
The Tarpons got things started in the first inning. Aaron Martins drove in two when on a double.
Charlotte tallied three runs in the third inning and put the pressure on, lead by singles by Hal Turner and John Dominguez.
Cade Reich got the win for the Tarpons. He surrendered one run on two hits over four innings, striking out seven. Kevin Conway threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Baxt took the loss for Palm Beach Central. He lasted three innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out three.
Charlotte tallied 12 hits in the game. Dominguez, Conway, Martins, and Turner each collected two hits to lead Charlotte.
Colon led Palm Beach Central with two hits in two at bats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.