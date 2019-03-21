Charlotte 6, Palm Beach 3Charlotte edges Palm Beach Central, takes victory on Thursday 6-3

The Tarpons got things started in the first inning. Aaron Martins drove in two when on a double.

Charlotte tallied three runs in the third inning and put the pressure on, lead by singles by Hal Turner and John Dominguez.

Cade Reich got the win for the Tarpons. He surrendered one run on two hits over four innings, striking out seven. Kevin Conway threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Baxt took the loss for Palm Beach Central. He lasted three innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out three.

Charlotte tallied 12 hits in the game. Dominguez, Conway, Martins, and Turner each collected two hits to lead Charlotte.

Colon led Palm Beach Central with two hits in two at bats.

Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.

