NORTH PORT — The Friends of Shannon Staub Library was to present Irish entertainer Cahal Dunne and ChoirPlay, his mixed-voice choral group, for an eclectic afternoon of music. But the event was cancelled due to the cornavirus outbreak.
This fundraiser was to feature Cahal’s take on Rod Stewart and the Everly Brothers medleys, and songs by Leonard Cohen, Lee Ann Womack, Guns ‘n Roses, Rodgers and Hammerstein and more.
It was set for March 28 in the Suncoast Technical College Conference Center, which adjoins the Shannon Staub Library at 4445 Career Lane, in North Port. Doors were to open at 11:30 a.m. for audience members to participate in a gift basket raffle, tour the library and discover bargains in the Friends Used Bookstore. Instead, the show has been moved to March 27, 2021. This program is funded in part by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
For more information, go to www.friendsofsspl.org, call 231-912-7540 or send an email message to ajsavela@aol.com.
