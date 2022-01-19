Patti Dershem, a Calendar Girls Florida dancer, remembers when she thought turning 50 meant she was getting old.
“I’m just gonna eat ice cream all day long ‘cause I won’t have to worry about my weight anymore. Who cares when you’re that old?”
These days, eating ice cream is the last thing on her mind.
She’s one of 36 senior women volunteers, ages 60 to 80, who perform in 150 expertly choreographed, lavishly costumed shows a year from Naples to Punta Gorda.
First, they’ve sashayed their way into the hearts of Southwest Florida and, now, onto the silver screen. The documentary, “Calendar Girls,” will premiere Jan. 22 at the Sundance Film Festival.
The dancers make it all look deceptively easy because they’re having so much fun performing together in events ranging from parades to fundraisers, each in matching Spandex, spangles, fringes, furry spats and towering handmade headgear.
They have been performing since 2006 for a good cause: pairing Southeastern Guide Dogs with veterans. So far, thanks to donations, they have been able to sponsor 25 dogs.
HOW THEY WERE DISCOVERED
It was four years ago that these glittery gals first caught the eye of visiting Swedish filmmakers Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinsen, who reached out to troupe founder and coach Katherine Shortlidge.
Shortlidge told them, “We’re up for anything,” but probably didn’t realize at the time what that would mean.
“It’s hard to describe the intensity of what they did,” she said. “Or to realize they talked us into that much time. We already spend 300 volunteer hours a year performing and practicing. But they saw in us something that nobody in Europe ever does.”
Four years and hundreds of hours of video later, the Swedish couple’s first 83-minute, full-length documentary, “Calendar Girls,” is one of 10 finalists in the World Cinema Documentary Competition category at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
While visiting family in 2018, Loohufvud and Martinsen took their kids to a Cape Coral Touch-A-Truck event.
“Suddenly, we catch sight of a group of women all dressed in miniskirts and sequins,” they said in the movie’s promotional copy. “They climb up a truck bed and start to dance. Their tight tank tops declare ‘Calendar Girls.’ We can’t stop watching them.”
These Florida women were so different from Swedish seniors — who really do retire and eat ice cream — that the pair was captivated. They were stunned to learn they were all volunteers.
They made numerous trips to Florida to videotape The Calendar Girls at shows and practices. They also conducted hours of at-home interviews.
The film is not all song and dance, it also spotlights issues in the women’s lives from illness and abuse to helping a new girl struggling to learn the choreography.
Donna Allio, Shortlidge’s executive administrator, said, “This is a sisterhood that has really helped us support one another. There are girls who’ve been through some pretty significant things in their lives — whether divorce or illness — and they’ve been embraced by the team.”
“The film is a true take on any group of women, not just our dance team,” added Shortlidge. “I think audiences will see themselves in us.”
The filmmakers told Variety, “We believe that it will appeal to audiences across the spectrum and will prompt viewers to reconsider what it means to be ‘old.’”
Although they can’t attend the now virtual-only film festival as they’d planned, The Calendar Girls had a small-screen private viewing where they laughed, cried and cheered themselves on.
Juno Films has acquired North American rights to release “Calendar Girls” in theaters this summer.
“Maria and Love’s film is a celebration of life and the endless possibilities for joy and connection, if you are willing to put on your dancing shoes and think outside the proscribed box,” said Juno Films CEO Elizabeth Sheldon in a press release. “It is a gem that, like the tiaras of The Calendar Girls, will sparkle brightly in the marquee’s lights and beyond.”
“I think what sets us apart,” said Allio, “is our cause, the team’s longevity and Katherine’s passion, drive and commitment to excellence. The film will raise even more awareness of what we do.”
