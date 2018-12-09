PHOTO BY DEBRA GOUVELLIS The Ingroov big band performs every first and third Wednesday at the Charlotte County Cultural Center in Port Charlotte. The performances take place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m in the Music Room. For more information, call 941-743-2157 or 941-661-8566.
