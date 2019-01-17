Pajama story time at the Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte takes place once a month from 6 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Instructor, Hana Brown, seems to capture not only the little ones but the adults as well as she reads “The Squeaky Door,” by Margaret Read McDonald to four year old Jaxon Glanz and his parents Kelly and Danny. For more information, call 941-613-3160.
