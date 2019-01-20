Bhante Chan from the Blue Lotus Buddhist meditation center in Clearwater will be doing guided meditation every 2nd and 4th Monday of each month at Unity Church of Peace in North Port. The church is located at 1250 Rutledge Street. For more information, call 941-423-8171.
