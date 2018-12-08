Susan and Mavis English are volunteers who are setting up the Symphony of Trees displays at the Charlotte County Cultural Center in Port Charlotte. People can view and bid on nonprofit trees, wreaths and center pieces from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 941-625-4175.
