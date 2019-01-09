JAN. 9-JAN. 15
St. Francis Card Party
The St. Francis Women's Guild card party will be held on Jan. 9. Doors open at 11 a.m. with a hot lunch served after 11:30. Play cards or board games until 2:30 p.m. at our Parish Hall located at 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Make reservations by calling the Parish Hall at 941-697-4899. Tickets are $7 which includes a hot lunch, playing time and door prizes. 50/50 tickets are also available. All are welcome to attend.
Let's Go Fishing
An introductory course in Florida Fishing is being offered at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Topics to be covered include fishing techniques, tackle selection, rigging, knot tying, lures, baits, cast nets, fish identification, tides, and fishing regulations for fishing in fresh and salt waters of Southwest Florida. Rods, reels, lures, nets and other fishing equipment will be demonstrated during the class and there will be a number of useful handouts issued to students. The class is geared towards beginning anglers, but more experienced fishermen may pick up helpful tips as well. The course is open to all members of the public and is held on Wednesday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for six weeks beginning Jan. 9. The cost for the class is $45 and advance registration is recommended by calling 941-637-1655.
Farmers Market
The Englewood Farmers Market is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., October through May in the 300 Block of Historic W. Dearborn Street. The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium will be at The Englewood Farmer’s Market promptly at noon on Jan. 10 and Jan. 17. Mr. Swindle and his crew of mischiefs will soon hoist up the Boutique Big Top in preparation for the Peculiarist show on earth. The Whimsical Weirdos that inhabit Mr. Swindle’s realm will reveal one bizarre exhibition. For more information about the Farmer’s Market please visit www.englewoodfarmersmarket.org or contact Lee Perron at info@englewoodfarmersmarket.com or phone 941-445-9202.
Return of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden
Salto Entertainment announces the return of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden, under the boutique Big-Top on Jan. 10-20 at 349 West Dearborn in Englewood.
The Great Mr. Swindler’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden is sponsored by Sarasota County and the Kiwanis Club of Englewood-Cape Haze, which will also receive a portion of the proceeds. Tickets may be purchased at www.mrswindles.com or by calling 1-888-718-4253. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
'Always Patsy Cline'
"Always, Patsy Cline," written and originally directed by Ted Swindley, is one of the best-loved names in country music. A funny and touching tribute about the true story of Cline’s friendship with a Houston housewife and avid fan, Louise Seger. This intimate show celebrates the music and includes Patsy Cline classics like "I Fall to Pieces," "Walkin’ After Midnight" and "Crazy." Show dates are Jan. 11–Feb. 3. Tickets are available at VeniceStage.com, 941-488-1115 or in person at the box office located at 140 W. Tampa Ave. on the island in Venice.
Helping Kids with Cancer Radiothon
Tune in to Cat Country 107.1 FM on Jan. 11 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on this day of giving and make a pledge to the 16th annual “Helping Kids with Cancer” Radiothon supporting Barbara’s Friends – Golisano Children’s Hospital Cancer Fund.
Mel’s Diner once again serves as the presenting sponsor for the Radiothon which will be broadcast from Mel’s Diner in Fort Myers. Visit any Mel’s Diner location and enjoy a special breakfast for just a $5 donation with proceeds benefiting the Radiothon. Become an "Angel" for a donation of $300 ($25/month) and receive a $100 Mel’s Diner gift card as a thank you when you donate at any Mel’s Diner location.
Call 1-866-609-5437 during the Radiothon or anytime to make your pledge. Call 239-214-0898 for details.
'Big Bonz' event
Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue will host the "Big Bonz" dog rescue event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Tiki Bar on the waterfront of the Four Points Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. This is an adoption event for larger dogs. Cost is $20 per family, and includes your well behaved and well socialized dog 40 pounds or more. Included are fun activities, raffle baskets and quality vendors. For more information, visit www.swflgsdrescue.com.
'Adele and Friends' Tribute Show
The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, will host "Adele and Friends" tribute show featuring Elvis with Kim, Dave & Chris from "Memories" at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12.
Ticket prices are $20 , & $17 for CC members. All sales are final. For tickets or more information, visit www.theculturalcenter.com or 941-625-4175.
Pancakes, blood drive
The Knights of Columbus of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, will sponsor a blood drive Jan. 13, during the pancake breakfast. The Big Red Bus from Oneblood will be at the church parking lot from 9:30 a.m. to noon. All donors will receive a free T-shirt and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Your donation helps save lives.
The pancake breakfast will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The delicious meal includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, biscuits and gravy, orange juice and coffee or tea made with love by our Knights of Columbus, council 7672. Cost is $6, children under 12 eat free. Proceeds continue to go to support our local charities.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children in Charlotte County who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour orientation at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle Bldg. B Suite 203. Orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 14. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation call, 941-613-3233.
South Korean Children's Choir to perform
A South Korean Children’s Choir from Gwangju will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice. All their songs are performed in English. Their choreography and costuming along with outstanding singing, makes for a wonderful evening. There is no charge for the concert, but a “free will offering” will be taken for the Far East Broadcasting Company ministry. The public is welcome to attend the concert. No tickets are required. There is no charge for the concert.
Greater Charlotte Harbor Sierra Club
Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. The next general meeting will be the Jan. 15. Meetings include coffee, outdoor prizes, environmental speakers and more. For more information call 941-4232713. Also, visit the website, www.gchgroup.org, for a list of 2019 winter outings.
LIVE MUSIC
WEDNESDAY 01/09
OPEN MIC NIGHT, (live music), 6:45 p.m.-9:45 p.m. Mango Bistro, 301 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-681-3500.
MILES BOSWORTH, ROBERT & WOLFIE (live music), 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Englewood Moose 1933, 55 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-473-2670.
OPEN MIC WITH BUD BUCKLEY, (music), signups 6:30 p.m. Firm. 14 artists; 11 minutes each. Open mic at 7 p.m. Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. 941-564-8739.
MIKE & JOE, (live music), 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. North Port AMVETS, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. 941-429-5403.
BILL FREDERICKS, DOUG CASSENS, (live music), 6 p.m.-9 p.m. JD’s Bistro and Grille, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-255-0994.
PAUL NAGEL, (live music), noon-3 p.m., Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade #57A, Punta Gorda.
TORCHED, (live music), 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 941-575-6100.
GARY & KERRI, (live music), 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-9695.
DOUBLE DENSITY, (live music), 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Rotonda Elks, 303 Rotonda Blvd., E. Rotonda. 941-697-2710.
THURSDAY 01/10
THE SIDEMEN, GULF BREEZE BLUEGRASS, (live music), 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood.
BEN PRESTIGE BROTHERS, (live music), Englewoods on Dearborn, 302 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-7501.
DAVE GRAHN, (live music), 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Englewood Moose 1933, 55 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-473-2670.
TWO MEN AND A LADY TRIO, (live music), 6 p.m.-9 p.m. JD’s Bistro and Grille, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-255-0994.
RIVER ROAD POSSE, (live music), 7:30 p.m. Port Charlotte Eagles 3296, 23111 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. 941-629-1645.
PAUL ROUSH, (live music), noon-3 p.m., JIMMY G., 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade #57A, Punta Gorda.
FEAST OR FAMINE, (live music), 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 941-575-6100.
NEPTUNES, (live music), 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-9695.
FRIDAY 01/11
FEVER TREE, (live music), 6:45 p.m.-9:45 p.m. Mango Bistro, 301 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-681-3500.
DOUG DEMING & THE JEWEL TONES, (live music), Englewoods on Dearborn, 302 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-7501.
SPARE PARTZ, (live music), 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Englewood Eagles 3885, 250 Old Englewood Rd., Englewood. 941-474-9802.
JOYCE & DOUG, (live music), 6 p.m.-9 p.m. La Stanza Ristorante, 285 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-473-3126.
SKUNKY RON, (live music), Moose Lodge, 4212 N. Access Road, Englewood. 941-473-9446.
MADE IN AMERICA, EDDIE & THE EDSELS, (live music), 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Englewood Moose 1933, 55 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-473-2670.
JACK WILLIAMS, (live music), 7:30 p.m. Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. 941-564-8739.
STEVE WIDMEYER, (live music), 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Gilded Grape, 4069 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-235-9463.
DETROIT STEVE, (live music), 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Portside Tavern, 3636 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-629-3055.
SIMPLY '60S, (live music), 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Port Charlotte Eagles 3296, 23111 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. 941-629-1645.
CRUIS’IN EDDIE ON KEYBOARD WITH VOCALS, (live music), 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. In the Cafe at Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. 941-625-4175.
PEG AND EM, (live music), 7 p.m.-10 p.m. D'Vines Wine & Gift Emporium, 701 JC center Court, Port Charlotte. 941-627-9463.
DANNY SINOFF JAZZ TRIO, (live music), 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. JD’s Bistro and Grille, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-255-0994.
DAN MEADOWS, (live music), 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade #57A, Punta Gorda.
CHRIS BRETT, (live music), 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Sandra’s German Restaurant, 111 West Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-0177.
DANE, (live music), 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 1/2 STEP DOWN, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 941-575-6100.
RON LORENZO, (live music), 1 p.m.-5 p.m., KAREN & JIMMY, 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-9695.
TAT 2, (live music), 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Rotonda Elks, 303 Rotonda Blvd., E. Rotonda. 941-697-2710.
SATURDAY 01/12
SWINGTIDE COMBO, (live music), 6:45 p.m.-9:45 p.m. Mango Bistro, 301 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-681-3500.
TWINKLE, ROCK, SOUL, RADIO, (live music), Englewoods on Dearborn, 302 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-7501.
FRANK & SAM, (live music), 6:15 p.m.-9:15 p.m. Englewood Eagles 3885, 250 Old Englewood Rd., Englewood. 941-474-9802.
G. YORK, (live music), 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Paraiso Mexican Grille and Bar, 2639 Placida Road, Englewood. 941-460-8081.
JOYCE & DOUG, (live music), 6 p.m.-9 p.m. La Stanza Ristorante, 285 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-1355.
KENNY ROSE,(live music), 1 p.m.-5 p.m., SAVANNAH BRADY DUO, ROCKADIALS, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Englewood Moose 1933, 55 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-473-2670.
LIVE MUSIC, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Vino Loco Wine & Gourmet, 420 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-473-8466.
ALICE & FRIENDS, (acoustic music), noon-2 p.m. Earth Cafe, 13665 Tamiami Trail, North Port. 941-423-6223.
SOUTHWIND BLUEGRASS BAND, (live music), 7:30 p.m. Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. 941-564-8739.
ADELE & FRIENDS TRIBUTE SHOW, (live music), 7 p.m. Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. 941-625-4175.
OPEN MIC WITH S&H, (live music), 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Port Charlotte Eagles 3296, 23111 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. 941-629-1645.
SKUNKY RON, (live music), 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Gatorz Bar and Grill, 3816 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-625-5000.
TONY BOFFA JAZZ QUARTET, (live music), 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. JD’s Bistro and Grille, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-255-0994.
VARIETY SHOW WITH GIL & RHONDA, (live music), 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Rotonda Elks, 303 Rotonda Blvd., E. Rotonda. 941-697-2710.
PAUL NAGEL, (live music), noon-4 p.m., STEVE FLAGG, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade #57A, Punta Gorda.
CHRIS BRETT, (live music), 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Sandra’s German Restaurant, 111 West Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-0177.
DEVIN STARR, (live music), 1 p.m.-5 p.m., JJ MCCOY 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 941-575-6100.
PAUL SAVOIE, (live music), 1 p.m.-5 p.m., ZOMBIE UNIVERSITY, 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-9695.
SUNDAY 01/13
LOU FAUST, (live music) 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Vino Loco, 420 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-473-8466.
HOT CLUB OF SRQ, (live music), 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Fat Point Brewing, 622 Charlotte St., Punta Gorda. 941-347-7208.
MICHAEL HIRST, (live music), 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade #57A, Punta Gorda.
LISA FLEMING, (live music), 1 p.m.-5 p.m., GARY & KERRI, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 941-575-6100.
STEVE FLAGG, (live music), 1 p.m.-5 p.m., LEE JAMES, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-9695.
ALL THAT JAZZ QUINTET, (live music), 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Cassariano Italian Eatery, 313 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-786-1000.
MONDAY 01/14
OPEN MUSIC JAM, (live music), 6 p.m Indian mound Park 210 Winson Ave., Englewood.
FUN WITH MUSIC, (live music), 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. 941-625-4175.
J&B ACCOUSTICS, (live music), 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 941-575-6100.
JOHN HUGHES, (live music), 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Rotonda Elks, 303 Rotonda Blvd., E. Rotonda. 941-697-2710.
JEFF HUGHES, (live music), 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-9695.
KITT MORAN QUARTET, (live music), 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Valenti’s Allegro Bistro, 1740 East Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-1889.
UPBEAT GANG, (live music) 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Senior Friendship Center, 2350 Scenic Drive, Venice. 941-493-3065.
KITT & MIKE MORAN TRIO, (live music) 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Valenti’s Allegro’s Bistro, 1740 East Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-1889.
TUESDAY 01/15
ROCKY TROP, (live music), 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Englewood Moose 1933, 55 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-473-2670.
THE SMOOTHIES, (live music), Englewoods on Dearborn, 302 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-7501.
ROBERT & WOLFIE, (live music), 6:15 p.m.-9:15 p.m. Englewood Eagles 3885, 250 Old Englewood Rd., Englewood. 941-474-9802.
OPEN MIC/MUSIC SHARE, (live music), 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Englewood Art Center, 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood. 615-738-7342.
MICKEY BASIL, (live music), 6 p.m.-9 p.m. JD’s Bistro and Grille, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-255-0994.
COUNTRYPLUS, (live music), 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Port Charlotte Eagles 3296, 23111 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. 941-629-1645.
OPEN MIC NIGHT, 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Nemo’s Sports Cafe at Bowland, 3192 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
JIMI BANKS, (live music), 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Portside Tavern, 3636 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-629-3055.
PRO JAM, (live music), 7 p.m. Porky’s Roadhouse, 4300 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-2114.
AUSTIN & ZEN, (live music), 8 p.m.-midnight Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 941-575-6100.
JIMMY G., BRUCE & TIKI D., (live music), noon-3 p.m. Fishermen’s Village, Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
PAUL ROUSH, (live music), 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-9695.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.