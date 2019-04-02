Calendar

Frances Gammie is originally from Canada and decided to try her green thumb at the South County Regional Park Community Garden."This is my first time growing a garden in Florida and even though I have had a garden since I was eight years old there has been a lot to learn about gardening here.. Currently I have planted carrots, dill, beets, romaine, and purple basil," said Gammie. For more information call 941-505-8686.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments