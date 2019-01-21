Al Stella gets ready to serve during the Englewood Sports Complex Table Tennis time. "Table Tennis is available on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.," said Stella. The complex is located at 1300 South River road. For more information, call 941-861-1980.
