OUR POSITION: We’re going out on a limb and saying it may be time to plan for a slow return of professional sports.
The coronavirus pandemic is far from over. While the number of new cases and deaths have flattened in some corners of the country, thousands are infected each day and hundreds are dying.
So why would anyone push to bring back professional sports?
We believe if extreme caution and proper procedures were put in place for the athletes, that a return to competition in empty venues could work. And, while giving the economy a boost, the ability to see live sports and cheer for a team would do much for the nation’s psyche right now.
When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed WWE to tape live wrestling shows, minus an audience, last week it raised more than a few eyebrows. DeSantis said wrestling was essential.
While we agree that is a stretch, the governor was backed up by Division of Emergency Management. The DEM released a statement an essential production being “employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience — including any athletes, entertainers, production team, executive team, media team and any others necessary to facilitate including services supporting such production — only if the location is closed to the general public.”
The argument is rather weak in our opinion. But the show went on, even after a couple of people associated with WWE were found to be infected with COVID-19. Apparently precautions were taken to isolate the crew members and there is no indication the disease was passed on.
According to the Florida Department of Health, the state’s total of confirmed cases has topped 22,000 and the death toll hovers around 600.
People who argue the response to COVID-19 is an overreaction or that the whole thing is a hoax need to digest those numbers — or even more important spend a day in New York City.
We agree to the seriousness of the problem.
But, we believe baseball — our national pastime — and other pro sports could return without risking lives.
Executives in charge of professional hockey, basketball and baseball leagues are smart enough to work out a plan that would protect their athletes. After all, the cold fact is men and women who play professional sports are valuable assets.
Some plans are being discussed now that would allow Major League Baseball games to be held in stadiums closed to the public. The players would be screened every day for infections. The games would be televised to provide some income to team owners who are obviously set to lose millions of dollars this season.
The same format could apply to other sports. The National Basketball Association, for example has only 15 men per team along with a handful of coaches, statisticians and the referees. That is not a huge number of people to screen and protect.
With two to three weeks of conditioning to start in early to mid-May, baseball could start in early June. By extending the season through October, with playoffs in November, Major League Baseball could play nearly an entire season with the help of doubleheaders here and there.
That’s just one scenario. There are others that have been bandied about or discussed behind closed doors.
Sports could go a long way toward giving an anxious, scared nation something to feel good about.
