Editor:
My stimulus check arrived this past weekend. I feel guilty receiving this check because I have enough money without additional help from the government.
I am retired and receiving a pension. I decided to pay it forward and sent out two checks for $600 each to my adult children who are affected and haven’t received their checks. My challenge to you who have enough; help someone who is truly in need.
There are so many people who are in really bad situations. I feel wonderful that I can help someone else. Try it. It will do your heart good.
Diana Hurston
Port Charlotte
