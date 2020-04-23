Editor:

My stimulus check arrived this past weekend. I feel guilty receiving this check because I have enough money without additional help from the government.

I am retired and receiving a pension. I decided to pay it forward and sent out two checks for $600 each to my adult children who are affected and haven’t received their checks. My challenge to you who have enough; help someone who is truly in need.

There are so many people who are in really bad situations. I feel wonderful that I can help someone else. Try it. It will do your heart good.

Diana Hurston

Port Charlotte

