In this morning’s paper, a writer maintains that young people should not be allowed to vote. He bases his argument on this year’s spring break in Florida. He should not paint all young people with the same brush.
My 19-year-old grandson came home when his college closed. Shortly after arriving home, he told his mother he was going to see some friends. My daughter, a hospital nurse, told him that was not going to happen. He listened and now plays computer games with them after finishing his classwork. This young man was the high school quarterback, basketball team captain, ran track, played baseball, and belongs to Future Farmers of America.
While his politics differ from mine, he knows what is going on and can defend his position with decorum.
His 17-year-old sister also does her school work at home. She is involved in high school sports and student government. She takes care of her other grandfather’s hundred horses while he recuperates from surgery. When done feeding them, she rides her horse. Both had the consideration to call me on Easter.
A lot of people on the beaches were not young people. On St. Patrick’s Day, there was a bar in Fort Myers that held a bash attended by an overflow crowd of people all 21 or older. On Easter Sunday, there was a huge throng of worshippers at a church in Orlando — well over 21.
My grandchildren should have the right to vote. They didn’t go to Florida for spring break.
Donald Van Den Berghe
Rotonda West
