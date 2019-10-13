The Associated Press
When the nation’s largest utility warned customers that it would cut power to nearly 2 million people across Northern California, many rushed out to buy portable generators, knowing the investment could help sustain them during blackouts.
Others had the security of knowing they could rely on solar panels and batteries installed in their homes.
But many families impacted by the blackouts are struggling from paycheck to paycheck and don’t have the luxury of buying backup power.
The blackouts are highlighting a divide in a region with growing income disparity where access to electricity is increasingly available to those who can afford to pay.
Communities in the San Francisco Bay Area are already reeling from economic imbalance as the tech industry has drawn well-off workers to the region, pushing lower- and middle-income families farther away from pricey city centers.
There are 1.7 million people in the Bay Area who don’t have the resources to meet their basic needs, according to Tipping Point, an organization that fights poverty in the region.
Generators and solar panels are the last things low-income families are thinking about during the blackout, said Mary Kuhn, spokeswoman for Catholic Charities East Bay. Many are struggling with lost wages because restaurants or other businesses that pay by the hour temporarily closed.
“They’re facing, what am I going to feed my kids if I can’t cook and this food is spoiled? And how will I feed my kids next week?” Kuhn said.
Meanwhile, solar companies are seeing a spike in interest from customers seeking alternatives for when the power fails.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.