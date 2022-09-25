Call out for Waterfest volunteers (copy) By STEVE REILLY Staff Writer Sep 25, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More than 400 people signed up to be volunteers at the 2019 Englewood Beach Waterfest powerboat racing event. The event is seeking volunteers for the next one. SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ENGLEWOOD — Waterfest organizers are signing up volunteers.The Offshore Powerboat Association returns Nov. 17-20 to run its World Championship off Manasota Key, and it will be Waterfest volunteers who will make the racing event a success.The racing attracts thousand of spectators and racing fans to Englewood Beach.Waterfest Director Ray LaBadie said of the role the 350 to 400 volunteers plays “big time” in Waterfest’s success.Like the other Waterfest board members, LaBadie volunteers his time — Waterfest is an “all-volunteer” event.“We’re weeks away,” he said. “(Volunteers) are the lifeblood of the whole event.”LaBadie isn’t the only one who values the volunteers. “The volunteers are more than volunteers; they do much more,” said Jay Henderson, Waterfest’s volunteer coordinator. “They are ambassadors.”Volunteers are needed from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21.Volunteers are asked to work a minimum of one of the two four-hour daily shifts. Detailed descriptions of the various roles for volunteers can be found online at englewoodbeachwaterfest.com/volunteer.Henderson encourages new residents to volunteer.“It benefits the whole community,” he said.Waterfest organizers plan a volunteer informational meeting 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Englewood Elks Lodge 2378. There, too, volunteers are needed.To learn more, email Jay.H@EnglewoodBeachWaterfest.com or call 704-458-8706. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: steve.reilly@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Englewood Waterfest Jay Henderson Englewood Beach Ray Labadie Englewood Elks Lodge Offshore Powerboat Association Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
