Waterfest volunteers

More than 400 people signed up to be volunteers at the 2019 Englewood Beach Waterfest powerboat racing event. The event is seeking volunteers for the next one.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

ENGLEWOOD — Waterfest organizers are signing up volunteers.

The Offshore Powerboat Association returns Nov. 17-20 to run its World Championship off Manasota Key, and it will be Waterfest volunteers who will make the racing event a success.


