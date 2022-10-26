Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery, based on a foundation of artists helping artists, is gearing up for the holidays with an all-packed November.
It all starts with a "Call For Handmade Winter Holiday Tree Ornaments" through Nov. 5. This is open to artists of all ages, mediums and experience levels. Artists can submit ornaments in person at Creative Liberties through Nov. 5 during open hours, Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Ornaments will be for sale, Nov. 9-Dec. 22.
Looking for original gifts for the season?
Local Artist Holiday Showcase is Nov. 2- Dec. 22. In addition to the work of nine studios artists, Creative Liberties will showcase the work of 14 other local artists.
Creative Liberties celebrates its first birthday on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The event features music by DJ Reggie, art, artists, vendors, creators, the "Shop on Apricot" Market presented by the Green Bazaar Market, food and beverages — and plenty of birthday cake.
The "Art & Other Necessary Items Artist Market" is Saturday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and features work by local artisans, free craft projects for the littles in the kid's art tent, free beer from homebrewers Ray and Patti Spicochi, live music by Julien Rothe (noon-3 p.m.), and a food drive raffle to benefit All Faiths Food Bank.
In exchange for each non-perishable food item donated, the donor will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win fun prizes. It's also the Sarasota Studio Artists Association’s Open Studio.
Get ahead of your holiday shopping at the Third Thursday Open Studio, Thursday, Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m. Meet studio artists, watch them work, buy their art and enjoy beverages and lite bites.
Creative Liberties Artist Studios is located at 901-B Apricot Ave., Sarasota, in the Limelight District. For more information, visit creativeliberties.net or call 941-799-6634.
Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery was founded in November 2021 by artists and art educators Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill. Goodwill said that they launched this venture “to empower regional artists with a variety of business services and studio and exhibition opportunities."
Creative Liberties is a collective, communal space that provides work and display space for local artists. There are also display walls available for non-studio artists to rent. Monthly artist markets provide an opportunity for local artists to sell their work.
“We are so grateful for the support we have received from the community and are excited to announce that we have recently expanded Creative Liberties,” said Gerdeman. “We are now able to provide nine more studio spaces and a classroom for teaching artists to be able to offer classes and workshops."
"We are proud to be a part of the Limelight District,” Goodwill said. “It’s a hidden gem of the arts in Sarasota. Creative Liberties is thriving and inspiring creatives and their fans to continue to make this area grow and thrive.”
Nine artists have made Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery their artistic workspace. These include: Jenny Berry (oil painting); Elizabeth Goodwill (book art, fiber art and mixed media); Barbara Gerdeman (photography, acrylic painting, and mixed media); Donna Bergman (collage and mixed media); Lisa DiFranza (acrylic painting, gouache, and mixed media); Traci Kegerreis (acrylic painting, collage and mosaics); Sandy Koolkin (acrylic fluid painting, watercolor and fiber art); Jay Li (pastel portraiture) and Judy Levine (jewelry design, collage and photography).
For more information about Creative Liberties, visit creativeliberties.net; call 941-799-6634 or email info@creativeliberties.net. The studios are open to the public, Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday to Wednesday by appointment.
