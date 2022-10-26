This was the beginning of

Artists Romanus Wolter, Michael Stevenson and Yanni Kavis at the opening reception of Creative Liberties one year ago in Sarasota.

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery, based on a foundation of artists helping artists, is gearing up for the holidays with an all-packed November.

It all starts with a "Call For Handmade Winter Holiday Tree Ornaments" through Nov. 5. This is open to artists of all ages, mediums and experience levels. Artists can submit ornaments in person at Creative Liberties through Nov. 5 during open hours, Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Ornaments will be for sale, Nov. 9-Dec. 22.


