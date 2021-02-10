SARASOTA — Tickets for Asolo Rep’s upcoming concert production of Lerner and Loewe’s “Camelot” are on sale.
Directed by Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal with music direction by Steve Orich, it opens March 19 and runs thru April 1 on Asolo Rep’s new outdoor Terrace Stage, located on the front steps of the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
The winner of four Tony Awards, Lerner and Loewe’s 1960 musical defined an age when integrity, courage, and goodness prevailed as the ideals of humankind.
“King Arthur has created a utopian kingdom of chivalry and civil rule, but when his beloved Queen Geunevere falls in love with his most trusted knight, true honor is put to the test,” it said in a news release. “With one of Broadway’s most enchanting scores featuring the hauntingly romantic ‘If Ever I Would Leave You,’ ‘I Loved You Once in Silence,’ and ‘Follow Me,’ and with a streamlined concert staging by Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal, and new orchestrations by Tony-nominated Steve Orich, this exquisite musical promises love at first sight, a castle in the distance, and an equal place for all.”
For tickets, visit asolorep.org/events/detail/camelot
Visit asolorep.org/visit/healthandsafetycovid19 for a complete list of health and safety protocols at the outdoor Terrace Stage.
Looking forward to its 62nd season, Asolo Repertory Theatre is recognized as one of the premier professional theaters in America and one of the largest in the Southeastern United States. One of the few select theaters in the nation that performs in true rotating repertory, Asolo Rep’s highly skilled acting company and extensive craftsmanship bring to life this unique performance method that gives audiences the opportunity to see multiple productions in the span of a few days.
Asolo Rep presents up to 10 productions each season including contemporary and classic works and provocative musical theater experiences. A theater district in and of itself, Asolo Rep is committed to expanding its reach into the community, furthering its collaboration with the best theater artists working in the industry today and cultivating new artists through its affiliation with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training.
To learn more, visit: asolorep.org
