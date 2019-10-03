OUR POSITION: Despite concerns about connecting troubled teens with prison inmates, we think Crossroads Hope Academy’s pen-pal program is a step in the right direction.
In the 1979 film “Escape from Alcatraz,” Clint Eastwood plays a man who has spent most of his life behind bars.
A fellow convict asks what his childhood was like.
“Short,” Eastwood says.
Many of the youth at Crossroads Hope Academy south of Punta Gorda have had short childhoods.
On average, the 20 or so boys who currently live there went through 14 foster placements prior to Crossroads, a home and charter school for teens who have struggled with regular foster homes. Many have spent their whole lives bouncing around the system.
And when these boys turn 18, statistics show the odds are against them. Within 18 months of leaving foster care, 40% to 50% of youth become homeless, and 25% are in jail within two years.
A recent Sun article by Daniel Sutphin featured a new mentorship program that’s trying to help.
Inside/Out connects Crossroads boys with pen-pals who are serving prison time. Inmates write about their lives. The kids write back.
One of the inmates is Jermaine Wade, currently serving eight years on a gun charge. “I was young at one point in my life, and running with the wrong people got me in a lot of trouble,” Wade said in the article. “This program will help a lot of the youth to stay free from prison and make a positive impact on the world.”
For those who think it sounds like “scared straight,” it really isn’t. Inmates try to stay positive, giving their pen-pals guidance so they can avoid making similar mistakes.
Still, some Sun readers weren’t sold on the program. Facebook comments were skeptical: “Fine way to manipulate kids. I’m sure most people reading this never worked a prison or jail. Many prisoners would be ok for this but I see the creation of new victims.”
Another said: “Sounds like a tragedy waiting to happen.”
The letters are screened, however, by Martha Bireda and other helpers at Cooper Street Recreation Center, which facilitates the program. Extra funding is provided by the Bernice A. Russell Community Development Corporation and the Punta Gorda Congregational United Church of Christ.
Inside/Out is based on a cognitive behavioral therapy program Bireda designed to reduce recidivism among adult prison inmates. Writing letters, she said, is crucial.
“That’s a very important part of this program, is purpose and serving,” she said. “(The inmates) get the counseling, but they are giving back through their community service to the students.”
We’ve featured many positive stories about Crossroads in our paper. In 2017, we wrote about the school’s first graduate getting his diploma.
But a little over a year later, we wrote about him again when he was charged with burglarizing a local church.
Executive director John Davidson told the Sun the arrest highlighted the need for more support as foster children transitioned into independence.
There’s no easy fix for that. But programs like Inside/Out at least help to strengthen the foundation for the lives they’ll have when they leave Crossroads.
We can only hope that, as short as their childhoods were, their adult lives will be more fulfilling.
