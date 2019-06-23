When a hurricane or other natural disaster hits, your cell phone and Internet will likely be out of commission. But radio waves will still be transmitting vital information.
Amateur radio enthusiasts gathered this weekend for their annual field day, in which operators from Venice to Punta Gorda conducted a simulated emergency.
See today's B section for complete regional coverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.