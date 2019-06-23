Bob Mayers

Bob Mayes speaks with a ham radio station in Indiana, on the "20 Meter" band.

 SUN PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD

When a hurricane or other natural disaster hits, your cell phone and Internet will likely be out of commission. But radio waves will still be transmitting vital information.

Amateur radio enthusiasts gathered this weekend for their annual field day, in which operators from Venice to Punta Gorda conducted a simulated emergency.

