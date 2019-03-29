The Charlotte Tarpons JV softball team gave up six runs in the first inning to Science Hill Hilltoppers out of Johnson City Tennessee and weren’t able to recover in their 7-0 loss.

The Tarpons had a rough first inning as they helped the Hilltoppers with several errors and misplayed balls. Logun Midgett came on in relief and with a much improved defense shut down Science Hill with just a run in the 4th inning. That run came on a two out infield hit as Midget nearly got out of the two on and one out jam.

Catcher Alyssa Rajnish slapped a double down the third base line and got to third but was unable to score in the Tarpons closest effort to score.

