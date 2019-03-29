The Charlotte Tarpons JV softball team gave up six runs in the first inning to Science Hill Hilltoppers out of Johnson City Tennessee and weren’t able to recover in their 7-0 loss.
The Tarpons had a rough first inning as they helped the Hilltoppers with several errors and misplayed balls. Logun Midgett came on in relief and with a much improved defense shut down Science Hill with just a run in the 4th inning. That run came on a two out infield hit as Midget nearly got out of the two on and one out jam.
Catcher Alyssa Rajnish slapped a double down the third base line and got to third but was unable to score in the Tarpons closest effort to score.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.