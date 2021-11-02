SARASOTA — Rumble, a Canadian tech firm, has selected Sarasota County — specifically Longboat Key — as the site for its U.S. headquarters, and will receive county assistance in doing so.
An independent and privately-owned company in the online video-sharing platform industry according to a company news release, Rumble estimates that it will invest $50 million in the state over the next several years as well as creating local jobs.
“Moving to Longboat Key is a win-win for Rumble and the Sarasota community,” Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said through the release. “Sarasota County is growing rapidly, and we are excited to be part of the growth.”
Last week, county commissioners approved an economic development incentive grant in the amount of $825,000 to assist the company to offset costs associated with relocating employees for its Sarasota expansion.
Erin Silk, the vice president for Business Development Services for the county's Economic Development Corporation, told commissioners the company’s request met the “exact criteria” established by commissioners for grant funding.
She added that the company anticipated “strong growth” over the next five years.
“This has been one of the most responsive, collaborative, and exciting companies to work with,” Silk said.
But approval of the request for grant funds only came after a lengthy discussion as Commissioner Mike Moran criticized the lack of a specific requirement on the company to hire workers from Sarasota County.
Other commissioners expressed similar sentiments and in the end, commissioners requested that the contract be amended to add a requirement that new full-time employees had to be hired from within the region, meaning, Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee counties.
“This is a great project to bring to Sarasota County,” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said. “It puts us on the map and other companies will take a look at us.”
“I want to send a clear message to companies like this that we’re excited they want to come here,” Commissioner Alan Maio added.
Even Gov. Ron DeSantis chimed in, saying Rumble will help fight "Big Tech" censorship.
“We are thrilled to welcome Rumble to Florida, and we support its mission to promote free expression and stand up to Big Tech censorship,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in the news release. “Over the past year, we have seen businesses flock to Florida from across the country because, as long as I am governor, our state will be free and built for opportunity. We wish Rumble all the best in their endeavors in Florida, and we look forward to watching their success.”
According to a staff memo, the company says it will hire 165 new employees over five years with an average annual wage of $91,250. The memo further indicated that the grant funds would be disbursed based on job creation over nine years.
A final contract will come back to commissioners for approval at a later date.
